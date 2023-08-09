Bong Go salutes Filipino athletes during Konsyerto sa Palasyo event of PBBM

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go celebrated the unwavering love and dedication embodied by the “pusong Pilipino” spirit of Filipino athletes during the “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” held at Malacañang’s Kalayaan Grounds on August 6.

With President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in attendance, the event paid tribute to more than 300 Filipino athletes who have represented the Philippines in various sports disciplines, showing to the world the unmistakable heart of the Filipino.

In an interview during the event, Go reiterated his commitment to championing the rights and welfare of Filipino athletes. Expressing his gratitude to Marcos for honoring the country’s athletes, He remarked, “Salamat po kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa pagbibigay-pugay para sa ating mga atleta. Alam niyo, nagpagod din po sila noong panahon ng SEA Games, at sa darating pang mga palaro.”

Highlighting his proactive approach in the Senate, Go mentioned, “As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, full support po ako parati sa ating mga atleta.”

“In fact, during the budget deliberation (for the 2023 national budget)… ‘yung budget po ng PSC ay more or less P200 million lang po. Ako mismo ang nagsulong na magdagdagan ng isang bilyon para po masuportahan ang mga atleta natin,” said Go, referring to the additional budget allocated for grassroots sports development and support to athletes competing in international competitions.

Among the honored guests were world boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, gymnastics sensation Carlos Yulo, former national fencer Richard Gomez, and the groundbreaking Philippine Women’s Football Team (Filipinas), which made history by becoming the first Filipino team to compete in the FIFA World Cup.

Go has been vocal on how engaging in sports can lead to a holistic individual and societal development. He continues to advocate for initiatives fostering an environment that encourages more Filipino athletes to participate in sports and contribute to the nation’s success in international competitions.

“Ang pag-iinvest sa sports ay hindi lamang para sa individual growth ng ating mga atleta kundi pati na rin para sa kabutihan ng lipunan,” he said.

“Sa bawat hakbang tungo sa pagpapaganda ng ating sports programs, layunin nating mapalakas ang kultura ng kahusayan at suporta para sa lahat ng atleta,” he added.

Go authored and co-sponsored the measure that became Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. The NAS provides high-quality secondary education with a special sports-oriented curriculum for gifted young Filipinos who wish to enhance their physical and mental sports capacities.

With its main campus at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac, NAS commenced its first academic year on September 13, 2021.

Go has proposed Senate Bill No. 423, the Philippine National Games Act of 2022, to institutionalize a comprehensive national grassroots sports program. The initiative aims to discover and nurture athletes who could excel in international sports competitions, bring pride and international goodwill to the country, and address the longstanding challenges of Philippine sports in general.

Go also expressed his deep concern for the well-being of athletes with disabilities. “Mayroon din akong nai-file na bill, kasi yung mga para-athletes natin, mas maliit ang incentives na natatanggap,” he lamented.

Given this, Go filed SBN 2116 which seeks to amend Section 8 of Republic Act No. 10699 or the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.”

If approved, the bill will enhance the incentives for para athletes, bringing them at par with other national athletes competing in international competitions. The proposed measure intends to provide equal opportunities and recognition to all athletes, thereby promoting inclusivity and diversity in sports.

Highlighting their equally important achievements, he added, “Nagpagod rin po sila, nagtraining, parehong ginto, parehong silver, parehong bronze ang naiuwi nila. Suportahan natin ang ating mga atleta.”