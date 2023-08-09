BIR: Tie-ups with business groups to boost bid to meet P2.6-T goal

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said its newly inked partnership with various business groups, aimed at setting up a public-private consultative platform, will boost its chances of meeting its P2.639-trillion revenue collection target this year.

The BIR forged a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with about 15 business groups and chambers in the country to strengthen the bureau’s dialogue and engagement with the private sector.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. said partnering with the private sector is “critical” in achieving the government’s and the groups’ common objective of attaining the “collective” tax collection target of the state.

“We expect this [partnership] will increase the chances of attaining our collection target,” Lumagui told reporters in an interview on Tuesday.

Under the MOA, the BIR has formed a consultative committee with the various business groups to discuss and scrutinize the national government’s tax administration programs and policies.

Lumagui said one benefit of the partnership is that they can get comments and suggestions from the private sector on how to improve the bureau’s services.

“We want to improve our taxpayer service. We can do this through consultation with the private sector because they are the ones we are servicing,” he said.

“Our issuances [for example] would undergo consultation wherein they can submit their comments. [They can submit suggestions] on our streamlining, on how we can cut down on [the number] of our requirements,” he added.

Lumagui added that under the MOA, the business groups are also tasked to monitor and police their ranks in terms of tax compliance.

“Our petition to them is that they monitor their respective members in terms of their tax compliance and in paying their taxes correctly,” he said.

The groups include the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Management Association of the Philippines, Tax Management Association of the Philippines, Financial Executive Institute of the Philippines, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accounts, and Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. among

others.