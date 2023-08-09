Amnesty bill lapses into law, estate-tax payers get respite

NEARLY a million households was given time to arrange their finances after the proposed Estate Tax Amnesty Extension bill lapsed into law as Republic Act (RA) 11956 last Saturday.

According to House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Ma. Jose Clemente “Joey” S. Salceda, RA 11956 will benefit some 920,000 Filipino families who have unsettled estates, many of whom include the 610,054 agrarian reform beneficiaries recently released from debt by the New Agrarian Emancipation law. The latter, RA 11953, is a bill passed by the 19th Congress of the Philippines and signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on July 7 this year.

RA 11956 extends the estate tax

amnesty period to June 2025 and the period of deaths up until May 2022. The current estate tax amnesty expired last June 14.

The law also provides for the electronic filing of estate tax amnesty applications and limits the number of documents required for filing. It also shortened the period for issuing the implementing rules and regulations from 60 days to 30 days.

Salceda noted that RA 11956 “has many improvements compared to the previous Estate Tax Amnesty, especially as it makes the administrative requirements for filing much easier to comply with.”

According to the lawmaker, the amnesty is also consistent with the full estate-tax forgiveness envisioned under the New Agrarian Emancipation Act.

Salceda also pointed out that RA 11953 is the first law enacted by the Committee on Ways and Means.

“And there is a pipeline of measures that the House has already approved that await Senate approval,” he added.

Salceda believes at least two more “pro-taxpayer laws”—the Ease of Paying Taxes Law and the Taxpayer Bill of Rights—would likely be enacted this year.

These laws, he added, would “create the necessary balance between raising revenues for government programs and making the taxpayer experience less burdensome.”