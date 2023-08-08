Rental properties, a steady stream of passive income: SMDC Good Stays opens very first office at Air Mall Makati

As the realm of investment options continues to expand, one avenue consistently stands as a viable and attractive choice — renting out property. With the Philippines’ prevalent housing backlog and increasing demand from a wide rental market, a leasing business has, time and time, proven to be a highly-rewarding and lucrative venture for investors. The key is to have the right partner.

Committed to providing investors with sound investment opportunities, SM Development Corporation (SMDC) has officially launched their leasing and tenancy management arm, SMDC Good Stays, and opened its very first office last July 21 at Air Mall, right within the complex of SMDC’s Air Residences off Ayala Avenue in Makati City. With the aim of helping investors realize the potential of their real estate investments, SMDC Good Stays provides end-to-end leasing and tenancy management services that allow unit owners to professionally maintain and monetize their units.

A partner in enriching lives

SMDC Good Stays office, 2F Air Mall off Ayala Avenue, Makati City, Philippines

Renting out a property comes with the responsibility of curating a functional and enjoyable living experience for tenants. To ensure higher occupancy rates, lessors must ensure tenants feel supported during their stay — whether they are renting to relocate for work, move closer to school, build their family’s roots, or simply go through life’s transitions.

With SMDC Good Stays, investors no longer have to worry about the complexities of attracting reliable tenants, preparing for tenant occupancy, or ensuring that their property and tenants are cared for. The leasing arm takes charge of all aspects — from property marketing, to tenant sourcing, to unit fit-out assistance, to contract preparation and documentation, to facilitating general cleaning, repairs, and maintenance.

Opportunities abound

SMDC Good Stays offers comprehensive leasing and tenancy management services to ensure a prosperous and hassle-free investment experience with SMDC.

The residential sector will remain resilient moving forward, says a Q2 2023 report from Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC) Inc. As more and more companies revert to a work-from-office set-up, and thanks to the sustained increasing office take-up from the BPO and IT-BPM industries, demand from renters is likely to remain strong.

Boundless opportunities, therefore, await investors who choose to ride this growth momentum. According to David Leechiu, Co-Founder and CEO of LPC, data shows rental rates of SMDC developments are competitively-priced, making SMDC properties the top choice of the rental market.

At the core of this strong stance is SMDC’s award-winning business model that continues to make SMDC properties appealing to renters — prime locations; spacious, hotel-like lobbies; health-oriented, resort-style amenities; professional property management services; and most of all, a streamlined and efficient customer experience.

Tried and tested

Hawaii-based engineer and pilot Jeremias Delos Reyes and his family enjoys a steady stream of passive income, thanks to SMDC Good Stays. Jeremias says the leasing arm “stands out as a credible and professional leasing management partner” due to their association with leading developer, SMDC.

A professional leasing management partner is a must, especially for investors who want to minimize the stress that comes with renting out a unit. Jeremias Delos Reyes, a Hawaii-based engineer, pilot and investor of Air Residences, says the peace of mind, convenience, and returns that come with having a credible team to manage your leasing business is incomparable.

“As an overseas Filipino, having a trustworthy leasing management arm for my property back home was paramount. SMDC Good Stays not only had a physical office [ensuring legitimacy], but their responsive agents also ensured a smooth process [and] took care of everything [for me]. Within two to three months, my property was generating passive income,” Delos Reyes shared.

Embark on a fulfilling investment journey with SMDC, and discover why SMDC Good Stays is your trusted and dependable partner in your real estate success.

