PSA: Recognize PhilSys ID or get P500,000 fine

DAVAO CITY – Refuse the Philippine National ID (Identification) card and risk getting of P500,000, the Philippine Statistical Authority (PSA) has warned.

The PSA office in Davao del Norte issued the warning early this month to any private or government establishment which refuses to recognize the PhilSys ID that they “can be penalized per Section 19 of the Philsys Act or the Republic Act 11055”.

The Philippine Information Agency said PSA Davao del Norte Chief Statistician Pepito Amoyen has emphasized this during the regular Sayron Ta, Pakigsayod radio program in Tagum City as complaints kept coming in “regarding the non-acceptance of Philsys as a valid ID”.

He said Section 19 of RA 11055 provided the penal provision of the law. “Any person or entity who, without just and sufficient cause, shall refuse to accept, acknowledge and/or recognize the Phil ID or PSN, subject to authentication, as the only official identification of the holder/possessor thereof shall be fined in the amount of Five hundred thousand pesos (P500,000.00)”.

“The law applies to everyone; that is a Republic Act; nobody is exempted and nobody is above the law,” Amoyen said.

Amoyen disclosed receiving a number of complaints on the refusal to recognize the Phil ID, and said he already sent letters to the agencies and establishments demanding their explanation.

“If you have any complaint regarding this, you can send us a letter telling us that your Natioal ID was not accepted by an agency or by a bank. Then we will write the agencies concerned asking them why have you not accepted the National ID. It is a violation,” he said.

He said establishments usually turned down the PhilSys ID because it lacked the signature that they want to verify against the signature appearing in other documents, such as a cheque.

Amoyen said the National ID does not contain the signature of the brearer “because the personal biometrics and iris scan are sufficient to identify a person, and these are more reliable than a signature which, according to him, can be forged”.

He said the private establishments and government agencies only have to download the PSA “PhilSys Check” verifier to scan the QR code of the card holder and check her or his identity.

“We have posted on our Facebook page how to verify thru the scanner. It can be downloadable,” he said.

Amoyen said the PSA would enforce the PhilSys Act “because just imagine the government has spent billions of pesos for the national ID and just be refused” he said.

“You can seek the assistance of PAO, and PAO will entertain in reference to the violation of Section 19 of the Philsys Act,” he said.