PLDT in talks to forge strategic alliance with Radisys

PLDT Inc. said on Tuesday it is “advanced talks” with a United States-based tech company that can help the Filipino telco “usher in more immersive and exciting digital experiences.”

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, PLDT said negotiations are underway for a potential strategic partnership with Radisys Corp., a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Ltd.

Based in Oregon, Radisys is provides open telecom solutions to its clients from different continents and countries, including the US, Japan and South Korea, among others.

According to PLDT President Alfredo S. Panlilio the current talks between the two companies will “explore building and launching cutting edge digital experiences for Filipinos.”

“As part of PLDT’s purpose to inspire innovation and our mission to deliver meaningful connections for all our customers, we look forward to closely working with Radisys to help us usher in more immersive and exciting digital experiences for tech-savvy Filipinos as we look into the future,” he said.

A subsidiary of Indian tech company Jio Platforms, Radisys designs, industrializes, and deploys a range of networking, communications, devices, and digital engagement platforms. This includes the development of 5G technology, according to various documents from its website.

“Radisys is thrilled at the prospect of a collaborative partnership with PLDT, tapping into the broad range of solutions available across Jio Platforms. We are eager to leverage our past experience in successfully launching similar innovations in India as we embark on this strategic alliance with PLDT,” said Radisys President Arun Bhikshesvaran said.