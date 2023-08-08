PBBM’s infrastructure development plan to generate more than 3-M jobs until 2028–DOLE chief

Over 3 million jobs in the construction sector are expected to be generated from the infrastructure projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) until 2028 as part of the government’s new Labor Employment Plan (LEP).

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday finally presented its LEP during the sectoral meeting led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for approval.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said its LEP is in line with the 2023-2028 Philippine Development Plan and aims to generate more quality employment, ensuring labor rights as well as social protection for workers.

The LEP, he said, will also help in promoting inclusive economic growth and reduce poverty rate to a single digit.

Among the key employment-generating industries identified in the LEP are tourism, agriculture, business process outsourcing (BPO), and the construction sector.

For public works alone, DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said they will require over 3 million skilled and unskilled workers “on a year-to-year” basis as they implement 70,000 big and small contracts, which has a total capital outlay budget of more than P800 billion.

He said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) also has multiple ongoing infrastructure projects.

“We will be implementing mega projects of the government so all the more that we will need skilled laborers in the force for the public sector infrastructure program,” Bonoan said in a news briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday.

Last March, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board approved 194 high-impact projects with an estimated worth of P9 trillion.

DPWH is now coordinating with DOLE and the private sector to help fill up the job vacancies with qualified applicants through skills training initiatives.

He said he hopes the additional vacancies will help convince more Filipino workers to remain in the country instead of seeking overseas employment.

“Because of the policy of the infrastructure development program is going to include big ticket projects in the next five years, I think all the more our ‘kababayans’ who are planning to work abroad and seek employment there are going to have an opportunity [to work] in the Philippines,” Bonoan said.