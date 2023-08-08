Michael Tan invests in property developer

Asia Brewery Inc. President Michael Tan is investing in Havitas Properties, a newly-established property developer, which will target buyers who are looking for passive income opportunities through income-generating vacation homes.

Tan has invested in Havitas Properties along with five others who are all real estate veterans.

“The founders are excited to have Michael Tan on board. We’ve worked with him in the past and his guidance, insight and experience will be a valuable asset to our company, Jonathan F. Caro, the company’s president and CEO, said.

The other founders are Alejandro S. Mañalac, Erwin M. de Pedro and David L. Rafael. They are joined by Robin H. Karlsen, who brings to the team extensive international and local market experience in land acquisitions for international real estate developers.

The company will initially focus on pocket developments of uniquely-designed vacation homes that have rental income potential. Havitas Properties’ first project, dubbed Aya Hills will be located in Talisay, Batangas and is slated to be introduced in the fourth quarter.

It will have 73 units spread over 2 hectares of land. Each unit will be sold at about P10 million. The project costs about P300 million.

“Given our wide and complementary fields of expertise, we are able to look at a potential project from distinct angles and come up with a market leading development strategy,” Mañalac, who sits as chairman, said.

“We saw this property with a commanding view of Taal Lake and immediately realized that we could come up with a unique product, a lifestyle-oriented development of uniquely-designed vacation or staycation homes, with strong income potential from rentals.”