Metro Pacific to list units in 2026 and 2027—Pangilinan

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) may have to list its units, including its water, tollways and hospitals group in 2026 and 2027 after its delisting from the Philippine Stock Exchange.

MPIC Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said during the company’s special stockholders’ meeting it may list its tollways business, under Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. by next year, at the earliest, and its water concession under Maynilad Water Services Inc., the West Zone concessionaire by 2026 or 2027.

“I don’t think there’s any intention to deviate from the course, that MPIC has taken in the past few years or so this will be subject to all the inputs of Mitsui and the Japan Overseas Investment Fund, which is owned by the Japanese government,” Pangilinan said.

“The tollways will also likely to have to be listed, not for legal reasons, but because of funding reasons. In fact, as early as perhaps next year.”

On Tuesday, MPIC shareholders voted to permit the voluntary delisting of MPIC shares from the Philippine Stock Exchange, subject to a successful tender process. Some 77.7 percent of all the shareholders approved the deal while 0.24 percent disapproved.

A delisting tender offer process will be launched on August 9, to acquire shares from minority shareholders at its best and final price of P5.20 per share.

The tender offer is expected to end on or about September 7.

Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co. Ltd.. through its affiliate Metro Pacific Holdings Inc., GT Capital Holdings Inc., a consortium including Japan’s Mitsui and Co. Ltd. and MIG Holdings Inc.—led by Pangilinan—seek to delist MPIC and make it a private company.

The price of P5.20 per share represents a premium of 37 percent over the one-year volume weighted average price (VWAP) of P3.80 per share and a premium of 39 percent over the 3-year VWAP of P3.75 per share.

“We are pleased with the result from the MPIC shareholder meeting which allows the tender offer to begin, the ultimate objective of the vote today.

Since announcing our offer price, we have received favorable feedback from the market, with institutional investors and stock brokerages stating that it is fair and acceptable. Therefore, we look forward to a successful completion of the delisting transaction,” said Christopher H. Young, Executive Director of First Pacific.

Under the tender offer, the bidders would spend about P54.8 billion or $986 million for the remaining shares held by the minority shareholders of MPIC. The tender offer values MPIC at P149.2 billion or $2.7 billion in equity value on 100 percent basis.

To comply with the voluntary delisting requirements of the PSE, the common shares to be tendered in the tender offer, together with the common shares owned by the bidders and the qualifying common shares of MPIC’s directors, should constitute at least 95 percent of the total outstanding common capital stock of MPIC, or such percentage as the PSE may allow, to effect the voluntary delisting of MPIC from the PSE. Considering the bidders’ intention to delist MPIC from the PSE, they will not accept any tendered shares unless the threshold for a voluntary delisting is achieved.

UBS AG and First Metro Investment Corp. are acting as international financial advisor and domestic financial advisor, respectively, to the bidders on this transaction.