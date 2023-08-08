Infrawatch pushes passage of bill on regulation of motorcycle taxis

Think tank Infrawatch urged Congress on Tuesday to “step up efforts to pass a law that will allow and regulate the use of motorcycles-for-hire or MC taxis as a public utility,” saying the proposal has been in limbo for the past four years.

Terry Ridon, Infrawatch PH convenor and former House transportation committee member, said the industry under review is now “in a loop” after running for almost half a decade and is still without resolution.

“Much like the endless reruns of our favorite TV shows, the pilot study on motorcycle taxis seems to be on a loop. It’s high time we change the channel and give the people what they want: a clear, fair, and safe regulatory framework,” he said.

The MC taxi pilot started in 2019, supervised by the MC Taxi Technical Working Group. Three players were allowed to join the program, namely, Angkas, Joyride, and Move It.

Ridon noted that the pilot study that the MC Taxi TWG should have accomplished has “now been delayed by four years, with no clear recommendations being released yet, stalling legislative efforts in the aftermath.”

“This delay has led to a surge in ‘habal-habal’ rides, or motorcycles-for-hire operating outside the pilot study’s scope. It’s like watching a cliffhanger episode over and over. The people are waiting for a resolution. We must move the plot forward and ensure our riders and passengers aren’t left hanging,” Ridon said.

Motorcycles are common in the Philippines and Ridon believes that they are viable modes of transportation. Citing data from the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Ridon said that as of 2022, there are 19.2 million motorcycles in the Philippines, accounting for 87 percent of all registered motor vehicles.

Currently, 16 pending bills in the House of Representatives seek to recognize motorcycles for hire as a legitimate mode of public transportation in the Philippines.

The bills all seek to amend Sections 3 and 7 of Republic Act No. 4136 to include motorcycle-for-hire in the definition of terms and in the classification of vehicles that would require registration with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Several proposals also require motorcycles-for-hire operators to provide insurance coverage for drivers and riders to ensure safety.

The proposed MC Taxi bills also mandate relevant agencies, including the LTO and LTFRB, to release clear and readily enforceable guidelines ensuring passenger and goods safety.

“Motorcycle taxis are the ‘Netflix’ of transportation—affordable, quick, and on-demand. But without proper regulation, we risk turning this convenience into a ‘Game of Thrones’ finale—disappointing and potentially dangerous,” Ridon quipped.

Regulation, he noted, could help mitigate evident risks, citing the latest Road Safety Global Status Report by the World Health Organization (WHO), which revealed that almost 30 percent of road accident fatalities are attributed to motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, and e-bikes.

“Given the evident risks associated with motorcycles as a transport method, there’s also a pressing need for governmental intervention. There is no denying that motorcycles can be a risky ride, but with the right rules in place, we can turn this ‘Fast & Furious’ mode of transport into a safe and reliable ‘Drive,’” Ridon explained.

“We need to strike a balance between reality and the highest safety standards. Congress should live up to its role of promoting safety and convenience to the riding public by recognizing the role of motorcycle taxis and ensuring they operate within a robust safety framework. It’s time to roll credits on the pilot study and start the next chapter for the MC Taxi industry,” Ridon concluded.

Image credits: Dreamstime.com





