House backs bigger defense fund to protect Philippine sovereignty

The leadership of the House of Representatives said on Tuesday that it supports increased budgetary spending for the defense sector under the proposed P5.768 trillion 2024 national budget to strengthen the country’s capacity to safeguard its territorial integrity amid China’s increasingly intrusive actions in Philippine territory.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez issued the statement as the budget briefing for next year’s national budget starts on Thursday.

Under the proposed 2024 budget, Romualdez noted that the allocation for the defense sector is P282.7 billion, or 21.6 percent more compared to the P203.4 billion under the 2023 budget.

On Monday, the lower chamber backed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s decision to consult military leaders on the illegal use of water cannons by Chinese ships on Philippine Coast Guard and civilian vessels resupplying a platoon of Filipino soldiers stationed in Ayungin Shoal off Palawan.

“Our commitment to safeguarding our territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of our citizens remains unwavering. As a nation, we must take proactive measures to enhance our defense capabilities and ensure that we have the necessary resources to effectively protect our sovereign rights,” Romualdez said.

According to the President’s budget message, this fund will support the Land, Air, and Naval Forces Defense Programs, totaling P188.5 billion, as well as the UN Peacekeeping Mission, among others, to ensure domestic security.

“This allocation demonstrates our dedication to maintaining a strong and credible defense posture, one that sends a clear message that we will not compromise when it comes to safeguarding our national interests,” Romualdez stressed.

“We must remember that a strong defense is not merely a tool for confrontation but a means to uphold peace, stability, and the rule of law,” he added.

Romualdez said it is the duty of the entire government to ensure that our nation is adequately equipped to face any challenges that may come our way.

“By prioritizing our defense sector in the budget, we are making a commitment to our people, to our allies, and to the international community that reflects our unwavering resolve to protect our sovereignty and promote regional stability,” Romualdez said.

The Speaker also expressed his support for the diplomatic actions the government is taking in relation to the harassment of PCG and civilian ships on a resupply mission last Saturday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has sent a diplomatic note to Beijing protesting the Ayungin water cannon blast incident.

Romualdez commended the President for his firm stand on the issue of Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

“We support his position that we should continue to assert our sovereignty there and that we should defend every inch of our territory,” he said.

Modernization program

Amid the simmering maritime dispute between Manila and Beijing, the Marcos administration has increased the budget for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (AFPMP) to P50 billion.

“The AFPMP is set to receive another P50 billion in fresh funding in the 2024 national budget,” Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said in a separate statement.

“The P50 billion in programmed new appropriations is all for capital outlay and shall be used exclusively to bankroll the funding requirements of the AFPMP,” Pimentel added.

“We are most exposed to threats coming from the sea, so we definitely favor larger modernization projects for the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Marine Corps in the years ahead,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel’s remarks also came shortly after a China Coast Guard vessel used a water cannon attack to thwart a supply boat from delivering food and other provisions to the Philippine Marine outpost on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Pimentel is the author of a bill that seeks to declare and develop the 37.2-hectare Pag-asa Island, the largest Philippine-occupied landmass in the northeastern section of the disputed Spratly archipelago, as a recreational fishing and tourism destination.

Like Ayungin Shoal, Pag-asa forms part of the Kalayaan Island Group, which also includes the islets of Likas, Parola, Lawak, Kota, Patag, and Panata, Balagtas Reef, and Rizal Shoal.