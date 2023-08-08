Hottest 8.8 back-to-school deals from vivo

Thinking of the best smartphone companion this back-to-school season? vivo got you covered!

Alongside the most-anticipated opening of classes this year, vivo is offering customers great deals and discounts on its smartphone devices, complete with accessories this August.

Customers can save up to 70% on selected vivo phones and accessories on August 8, 2023. They can also claim and use up to 15% discount on Shopee and 20% discount on Lazada.

During the back-to-school sale, there will also be a one-day MEGA PRICE DROP on two of the most popular vivo phones in the V Series lineup, the vivo V27 5G and V27e.

Popular for being a pocket studio smartphone device, vivo V27 5G and V27e are dubbed as the Aura Portrait Master. This is all thanks to its special feature called the Aura Light, which helps users produce portraits that look like they are shot with a professional lighting setup.

vivo V27 5G, which is highly recognized by the market because of its exquisite design, outstanding built quality, and impressive performance can now be purchased by customers for only Php 21,599 from its original price of Php 24,999.

On the other hand, the vivo V27e, which is extremely popular due to its reliable chipset for all-day gaming, streaming, and shooting, is now made available for only Php 15,299 from its previous price of Php 16,999.

Further, those who will purchase any of the vivo V27 Series on Shopee can get up to Php 4,000 worth of freebies.

To add excitement to the 8.8 back-to-school sale, customers can now purchase their most favorite vivo phone on a buy now, pay later basis using SPayLater with 0% interest for up to 3 months. vivo phones available for installment include the V27 Series, Y22s, and Y16.

There will be no better time to check out as the newly released vivo Y36 in 5G variant will also be exclusively available on Shopee for installment of up to six months with 0% interest using SPayLater.

Stay tuned for surprise discounts during the flash sale! Terms and conditions apply.

Be quick, add your basket, and check out your vivo phone during the 8.8 Back-to-School Sale! This is your chance to purchase anything you want for the lowest possible price.