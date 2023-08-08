Government urged to increase rice production, halt land use conversion

Rice watchdog Bantay Bigas urged the government on Tuesday to halt land use conversion, which the group singled out as one of the factors that hinders agricultural production.

“The government should not do anything but strengthen our local production by distributing to farmers free land, support services, subsidies, and above all is to stop land use conversion because while food supply security has not been sustained or achieved due to the liberalization of the agricultural industry in the country, it is still ongoing,” Bantay Bigas spokesperson Cathy Estabillo said in a radio interview.

“This is just one of the basic problems of farmers and also of consumers [amid the recent rice price increase] which has hit P44 to P60 per kilo,” she added.

Right now, Bantay Bigas said it is still pushing for the repeal of Republic Act (RA) 11203 or the Rice Tariffication law, saying since its enactment, all the goals and projects of the government have been reversed.

Meanwhile, because of El Niño and the damages left by typhoon “Egay” and “Falcon,” the government said the country would have to import rice again.

Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said, “We will only do this [rice importation] if [local] supply is not enough.”

The estimated rice production by the end of September or in the first weeks of October will boost the current buffer stock, which is equivalent to 39 days as of August 1, the Department of Agriculture said.

In July, the President said he might seek a supply deal from India, which already banned the exportation of non-basmati white rice.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





