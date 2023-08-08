Go hails ‘Pusong Pilipino’ spirit of Filipino athletes

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go celebrated the unwavering love and dedication embodied by the “pusong Pilipino” spirit of Filipino athletes during the “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” held at Malacañang’s Kalayaan Grounds on August 6.

With President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in attendance, the event paid tribute to more than 300 Filipino athletes who have represented the Philippines in various sports disciplines, showing to the world the unmistakable heart of the Filipino.

In an interview during the event, Go reiterated his commitment to championing the rights and welfare of Filipino athletes.

“We thank President Bongbong Marcos for honoring our athletes,” Go said. “The President is aware of the efforts our athletes poured in to the Southeast Asian Games and the other games to come.”

“As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, I’m always full support to our athletes,” said Go on his proactive approach in the Senate.

“In fact, during the budget deliberation [for the 2023 national budget], the PSC’s [Philippine Sports Commission] budget is more or less P200 million only,” Go said. “I personally pushed for P1 billion more for the budget for the sake of our athletes.”

Go said that the additional budget was allocated for grassroots development and support to athletes in international competitions.

Among the honored guests were world boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, gymnastics sensation Carlos Yulo, former national fencer Richard Gomez and the groundbreaking women’s national football team or Filipinas, which made history in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Go has been vocal on how engaging in sports can lead to a holistic individual and societal development. He continues to advocate for initiatives fostering an environment that encourages more Filipino athletes to participate in sports and contribute to the nation’s success in international competitions.

“Investing in sports is for the individual growth of our athletes for the development of our society,” he said.

Go authored and co-sponsored the measure that became Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020.

The NAS provides high-quality secondary education with a special sports-oriented curriculum for gifted young Filipinos who wish to enhance their physical and mental sports capacities.

With its main campus at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac, NAS commenced its first academic year on September 13, 2021.

Go has proposed Senate Bill No. 423, the Philippine National Games Act of 2022, to institutionalize a comprehensive national grassroots sports program.

The initiative aims to discover and nurture athletes who could excel in international sports competitions, bring pride and international goodwill to the country, and address the longstanding challenges of Philippine sports in general.

Go also expressed his deep concern for the well-being of athletes with disabilities.

He filed SBN 2116 which seeks to amend Section 8 of Republic Act No. 10699 or the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.”

If approved, the bill will enhance the incentives for para athletes, bringing them at par with other national athletes competing in international competitions. The proposed measure intends to provide equal opportunities and recognition to all athletes, thereby promoting inclusivity and diversity in sports.