Estrada all praises for Team Filipinas

SENATOR Jinggoy Estrada conveyed his warmest congratulations to the national women’s football team for making history on the global stage—qualify for the first time in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and score a goal and a victory in the world’s biggest football stage.

“Their feat is nothing short of spectacular. Who would have thought that the Filipinas could reach the most prestigious football tournament in the world?” Estrada said in his manifestation of support to Senate Resolution 715 Commending the Philippine Women’s National Football Team which with its breakthrough World Cup debut in New Zealand.

“Surely, we are known all over for our fighting skills and Filipino boxers are feared all over the world, like our very own legendary ‘Pambansang Kamao’ former Senator Manny Pacquiao,” Estrada said. “We’re also renowned world-wide in bowling and billiards—Paeng Nepomuceno and Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes,’” he said.

“But it was a Filipina—the late Lydia de Vega, Asia’s sprint queen in the 1980s, who put us on the world sports map,” he said. “It was another Filipina, Mr. President [Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri] who would bring home our very first Olympic gold—weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.”

Estrada stressed that the Philippines was a longshot to play alongside the world’s best football players.

“Until there was Team Filipinas,” he said.

The past year was full of remarkable achievements for the Filipinas, according to Estrada.

“They gave the country its first Southeast Asian Games gold medal in football since 1985 by winning in Hanoi,” he said. “The team also bagged the ASEAN Football Federation trophy last July 2022. January of last year, they secured a spot at the FIFA Women’s World Cup following a debut in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup.”

Estrada added: “This representation will be greatly honored if I will be included as one of the co-authors and co-sponsor of the Senate resolution commending our new sports heroines and true Filipino champions.”