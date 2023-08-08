DFA summons China envoy over Ayungin Shoal actions

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday summoned the Chinese ambassador to Manila after the Chinese Navy and Coast Guard fired water cannons and conducted illegal maneuvers against two Philippine vessels and Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

DFA Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian at the DFA Monday before noon. She handed a note verbale that detailed the Philippines’s “strong protest” against China’s harassment of Philippine vessels and Philippine Coast Guard ships on a mission to bring food and supplies to Filipino soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre grounded atop the Ayungin Shoal.

Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime FlorCruz also delivered a similar demarche to China’s Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

When asked if the Chinese actions merit the Philippine government’s invoking the Mutual Defense Treaty with the US, Daza replied, “I think it’s a bit early.”

What happened near Ayungin Shoal

On August 5, two resupply vessels escorted by two Philippine Coast Guard ships—BRP Malabrigo and BRP Cabra—were blocked on their way to Ayungin Shoal by six Chinese Coast Guard vessels and two maritime militia vessels.

The Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines showed videos of Chinese Coast Guard firing water cannon against and around the resupply vessels and conducting dangerous maneuvers against the PCG escort ships.

Such actions, they insisted, were violations of the 1972 International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS). As signatory of COLREGS, China should ensure safety at sea and prevent ship collisions, Philippine officials stressed.

National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya said the video also confirmed that Chinese fishing militias took orders directly from the Chinese Coast Guard.

“The incident speaks for itself that the increased number of Coast Guard vessels, their movement in concert with the Chinese maritime militia, effectively proves to the whole world that they are instruments of the Chinese Coast Guard or the Chinese Navy or the Chinese government. These Chinese militia vessels are not disinterested participants or innocent individuals just who happened to be there. No, this was a concerted effort,” Malaya said.

Despite the naval blockade, one of the resupply vessels was able to maneuver and made its way to send half of the food and other provisions to Philippine marines stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

Cannot be reached

The DFA said they are also “disappointed” that they were not able to reach their Chinese counterpart “for several hours” while the incident was occurring.

The Philippine DFA and Chinese Foreign Ministry had earlier set up a maritime communication channel to prevent misunderstanding and miscalculation between Coast Guard and navies of both countries in the West Philippine Sea.

“[It is] our hope that the Chinese side would reciprocate, with the same sense of urgency, the communications initiated by the Philippines as has been demonstrated by the Philippines when receiving communications initiated by the Chinese side,” the DFA said.

Philippine demands

The Philippine government demanded that Beijing “direct” Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea “to stop illegal action against Philippine vessels and to stop interfering in legitimate Philippine activities.”

It also asked China to comply with its obligation under international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), the 2016 arbitration award and the 1972 COLREGS convention, and its commitment under the Declaration on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

This is the 35th diplomatic protest filed against China this year and 445th since 2020.

Gordon: Draw red line

Meanwhile, former senator Richard J. Gordon issued a statement calling himself “Citizen Dick Gordon,” strongly condemning China’s recent action on the West Philippine Sea and supporting the statements issued by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other government agencies. He urged the government to issue a clear and unequivocal red line notice to China and the Philippines’ allies, demonstrating its commitment to guard the country’s territorial waters, uphold its sovereignty, and protect its sovereign rights over its exclusive economic zone.

He noted that “similar incidents have happened in the past,” when Chinese forces blocked Philippine resupply boats, making them unable to complete a routine troop rotation and delivery of supplies to Philippine soldiers stationed in the Philippine ship BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal.

“The foreign policy in this country has been ineffective in checking Chinese assertiveness, lacking the will and fighting spirit required to counter China’s aggressive actions, even after we won the case before the Unclos Arbitral Tribunal in 2016,” said Gordon.

“As a citizen, I call on the Philippine government to take immediate and commensurate action in asserting our sovereign rights over our exclusive economic zone. We cannot forever be stepping back and turning the other cheek, allowing China to have its way, in blatant disregard of the 2016 Arbitral ruling,” added Gordon.