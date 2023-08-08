‘Cooperation to sustain Asean’s recovery from Covid’

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Monday called for broader solidarity and cooperation among Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member states to sustain the momentum of the region’s post-pandemic economic recovery and reduce poverty amid global headwinds.

In his statement at the plenary session of the 44th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly in Jakarta as head of the Philippine delegation, Romualdez noted that high inflation and the global economic slowdown pose a threat to the region’s growth trajectory prospects.

“High food and oil prices in particular have impacted households’ ability to afford other discretionary items. These points raise the urgency for Asean member states to take action to build resilient, sustainable, and inclusive long-term growth,” Romualdez said. “AIPA must recognize that the path to greater prosperity in the region is through greater regional cooperation and interdependence,” he added.

The AIPA General Assembly, according to Romualdez, presents a relevant platform for dialogue and the exchange of best practices among member parliaments.

He added the region’s parliaments play “a unique and crucial role” in broadening progress in regional cooperation and sub-regional integration, as legislative actions can facilitate access to markets, and improve resource allocation and regional productivity.

“Our parliamentarians are key to enhancing economic growth, financial stability, and social inclusion, as well as addressing poverty and promoting institutional stability,” Romualdez said.

Along this line, he expressed support for the increased focus of the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2025 on broad strategies to align sub-regional pandemic recovery and transformation efforts, particularly in areas of food security, creative industries, tourism, and green recovery.

Established in 1994, the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area, or BIMP-EAGA, is meant to spur development in remote and less developed areas in the four participating Southeast Asian countries.