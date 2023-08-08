Clarkson holds doctorate

KAI Sotto has a nagging aching back. Scottie Thompson has a right wrist not yet completely healed. And Jordan Clarkson has just flown in from the US.

Those are but three of key players that Gilas Pilipinas badly needs to complete a crew with substance for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Two more supposed mainstays, wily point guard/dead shot RR Pogoy and man mountain Poy Erram, are also both not yet in tiptop shape?

What’s happening?

Aren’t we a bit late for the show?

Are we cramming, by golly?

And the tournament is barely 16 days away from blast-off.

But, well, despite the hiccups, we must commend coach Chot Reyes’s Gilas boys. They made a good accounting of themselves in the just-ended pocket tournament in China.

Even with an incomplete lineup, we passed the grade in China—in flying colors yet.

To defeat Iran with a not-so-complete Gilas lineup—twice at that—is something not to sneeze at. Big time.

With its well-ceilinged lineup, Iran has always been a mountain too high to scale for us.

And to get back at Senegal is simply something to be also proud of, the vengeful-laden win finally erasing that 2014 overtime loss to the African nation in the Spain worlds. And our crew was not even top notch.

So, there’s no need to panic. We will get there—in time to fulfill the nation’s expectations, dreams.

But back to Sotto and Clarkson.

Sotto, the 7-foot-3 National Basketball Association (NBA) prospect, will forever be a question mark in the Fiba campaign beginning August 25 because of—sad to say—priorities that seemed to have brought him more minuses than pluses. His forays in Adelaide, Japan and the NBA farm league sideswiped surefire moments of blending with his Gilas teammates. But, then, that’s all water under the bridge now, so to speak. Move on, kiddo.

Clarkson coming in a bit late?

Not at all. His NBA stature is everything. If, say, Sotto and the others have masters degrees in the game, Clarkson holds a doctorate.

While Sotto, perhaps, would grope—God forbid—for form if he gets to play, not Clarkson. When dispatched, the NBA’s former Sixth Man awardee will fly with wings flapping mightily—or I’ll be damned.

Never mind Thompson. He will always be a force to reckon with, no matter what. A tested warrior, Thompson will come battle-ready, his heart brimming with confidence as only a true patriot would.

Basketball mogul Al S. Panlilio sitting on pins and needles?

Umm. The suspense is blowin’ in the wind.

THAT’S IT We must find a coach quick for our gallant Filipinas football team following the sudden departure of Australian Alen Stajcic, who mentored our heroines to historic heights in the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand just days back. The Asian Games is just around the corner and our Filipinas are raring to return to action. But where is their new coach?