Clarkson brings added confidence to Gilas bid, SBP president Panlilio

JORDAN CLARKSON arrived in the country on Tuesday bringing with him firepower and added confidence for Gilas Pilipinas in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2023 World Cup.

“I’m just excited to be with the team again,” Clarkson, the country’s naturalized player who was the National Basketball Association’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2021, told an interview upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at dawn Tuesday.

“I think we’ve got a chance to do some things,” said Clarkson, when asked what’s expected of him in the FIBA World Cup that the country is co-hosting starting August 25.

And Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio is beaming with confidence—both with Clarkson’s arrival and the improvement Gilas showed during a pocket tournament in Guandong, China.

“The team is gaining to have confidence and I’m also starting to have confidence in our ability to perform in the World Cup,” Panlilio told BusinessMirror also on Tuesday.

Gilas wrapped up its Guandong stint a win over Iran, 63-48, for a 3-1 win-loss record on Monday. The team, which went 1-1 with Senegal and 2-0 over Iran, returned to the country on Tuesday afternoon.

The Guangdong experience, according to Panlilio, provides optimism that the country could emerge as the top-ranked Asian team in the World Cup.

“The highest-ranked Asian team will qualify for the Paris Olympics next year,” he said.

“Overall, the team is evolving and they are getting that chemistry. Their defense is good although their offense is not yet there, but with the arrival of Jordan Clarkson, our offense will improve soon,” he said. “I’m very hopeful.”

Kai Sotto, meanwhile, needs to submit his MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) test result for him to join the Gilas pool in practice.

“We must check his health first,” Panlilio said.