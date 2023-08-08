Blind Spot

Multi-tasking

THE controversial celebrity is known to be kind and nice but like many ultra-rich people, she has a tendency to treat her staff as multi-taskers while her actual PA acts like a nanny. For instance, one staff member was hired to do something but ended up also doing her photography for social media posts. Meanwhile, another person ultimately became her sort-of-secretary. She does provide room and board and many other perks but that’s mostly for them to be at her beck and call. This is a behavior that’s quite normal in the celebrity’s social circles. It’s also telling that the celebrity does not have friends who are her equals. All of her friends are people who earn less than her and aren’t as famous. It’s because she has the tendency to treat people as part of her entourage, which is okay for others but not everyone.

Apple of the eye

IS it true that an actress is the new apple of the eye of a controversial politician? The actress supposedly has a boyfriend and her name has also been linked to one of her former costars. She has also been recently seen cuddling with a young politician who comes from a super powerful family but she is really said to be the controversial and much older politician’s kept woman. He is said to be the sponsor of her new house and is the reason why she can continue to live in style.

Marital problems

THE TV host-actress is said to be having problems with her husband, who has long had a mistress who he housed somewhere in Quezon City. Now that the husband and his family are no longer fully dependent on her for financial support, the TV host-actress is even more apprehensive that someday, he would leave her for another woman. This is not the first time that the husband has cheated but this is the first that he has paid for her upkeep. For the TV host-actress, this is alarming.

Cheaters

THE online personality and her husband split recently and one of the reasons cited for the break-up is that the husband cheated. Now, revelations are coming to light that the husband had this habit of being creepy online. He would allegedly DM women on Instagram, even if these women were strangers to him. This is despite the fact that everyone knows that he is married to the online personality. He would also openly date other women while still married, despite knowing that a lot of people are aware of his wife.