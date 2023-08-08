Bantag, Zulueta ask CA to void DOJ resolutions indicting them for Lapid, and Villamor murders

FORMER Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag and his deputy Ricardo Zulueta has asked the Court of Appeals (CA) to declare null and void the resolutions issued by the Department of Justice indicting them for the murders of radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa and Bilibid inmate and middleman Jun Villamor.

In a 32-page petition filed through their lawyer Eric G. Santos, the petitioners cited grave abuse of discretion on the part of the respondents led by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla in issuing the March 9, 2023 resolution which found probable cause to indict them for two counts of murder and the March 31 resolution which denied their motions for reconsideration of their indictment.

They also asked the CA to declare null and void from the beginning the preliminary investigation conducted by the DOJagainst them in connection with the two murders.

Bantag and Zulueta argued that the respondents committed grave abuse of authority by not granting their motion for voluntary inhibition, a clear indication of impropriety and lack of neutrality on the part of the panel of prosecutors.

There was also a grave abuse of discretion on the part of Remulla, the prosecutor general and the panel of prosecutors when they took jurisdiction of the issue despite knowing that the issues and parties in the cases are subject to the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan.

Aside from Remulla, also named as respondents were Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento, Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon, the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, and several members of the Lapid family.

Aside from Bantag and Zulunta, the DOJ five-man panel of prosecutors also indicted self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial and his accomplices-brothers Israel and Edmund Dimaculangan as principal by direct participation in the killing of Lapid last October 3, 2022.

Several persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa were also indicted as principal by indispensable cooperation for Lapid’s killing and as principal by direct participation in the murder of Villamor inside the NBP.

The panel gave weight to the statements of the inmates implicating Bantag and Zulueta as the ones who ordered the killing of Lapid and Villamor.

In the case of Lapid, the two agencies pointed to the radio commentator’s continued exposé of the issues against Bantag on his show “Lapid Fire” as the motive.

For Villamor’s death, authorities said the motive was to cover up the murder of Percy Lapid.

“In the present case, it is evident that there is no direct evidence or link against the petitioner as confirmed by the investigation from the NBI and PNP. Even the investigating panel acknowledges the absence of a direct link to establish the participation of the petitioner,” the petitioners said.

“Assessing the evidence presented by the complainants and the arguments put forth by the respondents-movants is not a challenging task. It is clear that the totality of the evidence, as claimed by the complainants, is insufficient to establish probable cause against the petitioner,” it added.

Bantag pointed out in his petition that only Escorial mentioned his name as the person whom Villamor supposedly identified as the brains behind Lapid’s killing, while inmates only referred to ‘tanda” as the alleged mastermind.

“Consider that based on the evidence it was only the last person, Escorial, who identified the petitioner. All the others simply mentioned references to the petitioner. This type of communication process, often referred to as a rumor mill or ‘hearsay chain,’ is inherently unreliable and susceptible to errors, biases, and deliberate manipulation,” Bantag said in his plea.

“As a result, there is no clear and direct link between the alleged order and the person who supposedly issued it. Each person in the chain may unintentionally or intentionally alter the message, misunderstand its meaning, or misremember the details,’ he added.

Likewise, the former BuCor chief said Escorial did not even mention his name in his initial extrajudicial confession he provided to the authorities when he surrendered in October last year.

He added his name was mentioned only in the subsequent affidavit provided by Escorial, adding the latter could have been induced or influenced to identify him so that he (Escorial) could become a state witness.

“His (Escorial) testimony can be seen as a mere afterthought and should be outright rejected. It is incredible to believe that he would have forgotten the petitioner’s alleged involvement, considering that the petitioner would be the most significant and prominent figure in the entire scenario of Percival Mabasa’s killing,” Bantag said.

Bantag and Zulueta have been in hiding after the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Muntinlupa City issued an arrest warrant against them last April.

