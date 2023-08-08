Alay sa Batang Rizal Scholars meet up with MVP

Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, Inc. (MPIF) and its partner program Gabay Guro jointly hosted an “Alay sa Batang Rizal” event, where they proudly presented the scholars to Mr. Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman of MPIF.

The “Alay sa Batang Rizal” program stands as a testament to MPIF’s and Gabay Guro’s dedication to investing in the potential of young scholars and offering them the opportunity to access quality education and unleash their full potential. Since its launch in February, the program commits to provide financial allowance to 50 scholars, and will continue to support them as they enter college for the upcoming school year 2023-2024.

Ms. Doris Estalilla, School Division Superintendent of the Department of Education Rizal, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders and partner programs for the unwavering support they have provided. “I believe that by providing sufficient assistance to our grantees and the commitment of parents, plus the effort of the community, our youth will succeed. I’m looking forward to our fellow Rizaleños achieving their goals in life through this foundation,” said Estalilla.

During the event, Mr. Manuel V. Pangilinan shared a personal story of his Lolo Benito, a dedicated school teacher committed to shaping the minds of young learners. He recounted how his Lolo Benito laid the foundation for educational advocacy. Mr. Pangilinan shared his own educational journey and encouraged the scholars saying “Pinagpala kayo ng Diyos, alam niya kung ano ang pangarap niyo, and He will listen to every single voice.” He further adds that “being a scholar is nothing to be ashamed of and is a badge of honor.” MVP ends his message by forging the scholars to “take the challenge and never give up on your dreams, for your sake, and for the sake of your families.”

Ms. Melody del Rosario, President of MPIF, reiterated the organization’s commitment to go beyond providing financial assistance. She expressed that MPIF, together with Gabay Guro will commit to mentoring the students and embarking on future outreach programs to ensure the scholars’ holistic development and growth.

The Gabay advocacies for a Sustainable Philippines encapsulate the contributions of the MVP group of companies toward the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – Livelihood, Youth and leadership, Environment, Community work, Health and sports, and Education. MVP believes that with proper guidance and support, anyone can have the power to change their lives and rise above any crisis or setback.