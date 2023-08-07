Sy Jr. owns, may develop CBP on reclaimed land–SC

THE Supreme Court has upheld tycoon Henry Sy Jr.’s ownership and right to develop the 19,274-square-meter lot of the Central Business Park (CBP)-1 Island A in the Manila-Cavite Road Reclamation Project into a commercial, residential and recreational complex.

In a 30-page ruling penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the Courts Second Division rejected the Public Estates Authority (PEA) petition to set aside the Court of Appeals’ February 27, 2013 decision affirming the February 28, 2008 order of the trial court ordering PEA to “convey and transfer the title and ownership” of the property as repayment for the P85-million advance made by Sy, through his assignor Shoemart Inc. (Shoemart).

Prior to this, the PEA, the Philippine National Construction Corporation and Shoemart entered into an agreement on May 12, 1994 to develop CBP-1 Island A.

The agreement has PNCC affirming Shoemart’s acquisition of the right to jointly exercise PNCC’s preferred option to develop CBP-1 Island, since Sy’s company made the highest bid of P250 million representing 70-percent equity interest in the joint venture with PNCC.

Subsequently, Shoemart will buy out all of the interests of PNCC in CBP-1 Island A representing the P250 million bid and the 30- percent PNCC equity PNCC, for a total amount of P303 million.

Under the agreement, Shoemart is required to undertake the land development based on PEA’s plans indicated in the Master Development Plan within a period of three ears from approval of the Joint Venture Agreement and the project by all government authorities having jurisdiction over the CBP-1 project, which may be extended for a period not exceeding two years upon written request of SM.

On August 9, 1994, the PEA and Shoemart forged an agreement to develop Central Business Park, which requires PEA to undertake relocation of the squatters occupying the area, with Shoemart’s assistance.

The agreement requires Shoemart to advance the funds for the relocation.

On June 29, 1995, Shoemart agreed to advance P85,000,000.00 within 90 days from February 23, 1995, to relocate the squatters at CBP-1 Island A.

After four years, the PEA advised Shoemart that the appraisal value of the property at the time of the drawdown was P4,410.00 per square meter; thus, the P85 million advanced by Shoemart was equivalent to 19,274 square meters.

In a February 2, 2004 letter, the PEA informed Shoemart that the land it identified was approved by their board of directors under Board Resolution No. 3398.

On August 18, 2004, Shoemart assigned all its rights, interests, and participation to Sy.

However, a legal battle ensued between Sy and PEA after the latter did not act favorably on the former’s request for conveyance of the property, citing the need to refer the matter to the Commission on Audit (COA).

The PEA sought COA’s opinion on whether the land value should be appraised on the date of the drawdown or at present.

This prompted Sy to file a civil case against PEA, alleging that despite the advance payment for the relocation of the informal settlers and the board of directors’ approval of the identified area, it still failed to execute the necessary instrument for conveyance.

PEA countered that it was more prudent to first seek COA’s advice on whether it is proper to use the appraisal value at the time of the drawdown, considering the length of time that has passed before the parties agreed on the site to be conveyed.

In upholding CA’s ruling, the SC denied PEA’s claim that there was grave abuse of discretion on CA’s part in dismissing its appeal and motion for reconsideration.

“The contracting parties are bound by the stipulations in their agreement as obligations resulting therefrom have the force of law between them and should be complied with in good faith,” the SC pointed out.

It noted that the agreements between the parties clearly stated that the basis for petitioner’s conveyance of the property to Shoemart should be based on the current appraisal value at the time of the drawdown.

“Since respondent, through Shoemart, had already advanced the P85 million pursuant to the terms of their agreements and the identity of the land to be conveyed was already duly approved by petitioner’s board of directors, there is nothing left to do but to execute the necessary instrument for conveyance in respondent’s favor,” the SC said.