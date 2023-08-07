Peza: FTA with EU, renewal of GSP+ benefits locators

PURSUING a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union and renewal of the General System of Preferences (GSP) Plus could greatly benefit locators at the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza).

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga told reporters that apart from the elimination of trade barriers, an EU FTA and the GSP+ could benefit locators who are engaged in the export of agro-based and processed mineral products.

“A lot of our locators are exporting to the EU and used to benefit from the GSP Plus. Now, because of this impending renewal, whatever is the case, I think it makes sense for the Philippine government to engage the EU in terms of signing a free trade agreement,” Panga said.

Panga said an FTA and the renewal of the GSP+ will help Philippine exporters wanting to access the European market to get help with compliance in terms of permits needed to access specific EU markets.

“That should be spelled out in the FTA — including availability of the GSP Plus, how we can maximize it so that more companies in the Philippines can export to the EU,” Panga said.

Apart from the EU, the FTA with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries in the Middle East would also be helpful for many of its locators.

Panga said Peza is getting a lot of interest from the Middle East in terms of agro-industries such as the manufacture of fertilizer.

He said the Philippines is strategically located in the region, making it a good place to set up regional food hubs in the Asia and the Pacific region.

“Because of the big market not just in the Philippines but in Asean, it makes sense for them to be located in the Philippines (which could) be their hub in the Asia Pacific,” Panga said.

Earlier, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will exert “all efforts possible” to finish the formal negotiations on the trade agreement between the Philippines and the European Union before the end of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The Trade chief based his confidence on the fact that there had already been past negotiations between the EU and the Philippines on the trade deal. He said DTI will start with the scoping discussion sometime in September, with a target to complete this before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, PEZA said it has greenlighted 102 economic zone developer-locator projects with P80.585 billion worth of investments in the first half of the year, a 258-percent increase from the P22.489-billion investments recorded in the same period last year.

With this, Panga expressed optimism that the investment promotion agency will “sustain” its growth path for the second half of 2023. With the approved 102 new/expansion projects in the first six months of the year, Peza said 1,805,770 direct jobs are expected to be generated.