P4-B daily budget hole to be filled with debt

THE proposed 2024 national budget of P5.767 trillion translates to an average daily spending of P15.8 billion, but only P11.7 billion of this is supportable by revenues, leaving a P4-billion hole that must be filled with debt, Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto said on Sunday.

The Philippines’s outstanding debt at the end of 2024 is projected to reach P15.841 trillion as the Marcos Jr. administration is set to borrow more money to bankroll the national government’s record-high P5.768-trillion budget for next year.

The government expects better revenue collection next year and is targeting to earn P4.272 trillion from tax and non-tax measures, which is P71 billion higher than its previous target of P4.201 trillion for 2024.

“To fully grasp the dimensions of the budget, you have to compute it on a daily basis to fully appreciate the enormity of both spending and borrowing,” Recto said.

“In easy-to-remember figures, this is the lowdown: P15.8 billion will be spent per day. But the tax can only fund P11.7 billion. So there is P4 billion to be loaned,” he said.

According to Recto, based on the actual disbursements, daily expenses must be covered to the tune of roughly P3.7 billion.

Recto said that while the “art of budget marketing perfected by all governments” focuses on what will be spent, “what is downplayed is the enormous money required to finance it.”

“Programs that dazzle are highlighted while muting the cost, a great portion of which is paid by debts left to the next generation to pay,” Recto said.

Payment for interest alone on the burgeoning public debt will be around P1.8 billion a day next year, he said.

The Marcos Jr. administration will borrow P1.853 trillion next year from the domestic market through the sale of Treasury bills (T-bills) and Treasury bonds (T-bonds). The Bureau of the Treasury will tender P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds next year.

The remaining P606.850 billion will be secured by the national government from abroad through program loans (P295.845 billion), project loans (P36.005 billion), bonds, and other inflows (P275 billion).

“But because the national budget is heavily weighted toward interest, it does not provide the full picture. The amortization and principal payments are automatically appropriated and not included in the national budget,” he said.

However, if the principal amortization requirement of P3.4 billion a day is added to the interest payment of P1.83 billion, “real” debt service expenditures would be around P5.2 billion daily, Recto said.

The national government’s debt service next year, which is expected to account for 12.1 percent of the overall budget, will increase by 14.43 percent to P699.2 billion from this year’s P611 billion.

Broken down, P670.5 billion will go to interest payments, while P28.7 billion would be for net lending, based on the budget documents.

“Gross borrowings next year—to finance the deficit, debt, and development—have been forecasted to reach P2.46 trillion, or about P6.7 billion daily,” Recto said.

The former Senate President Pro Tempore said that at almost P1.7 trillion annually, “Personal Services,” an expense class term for the salary and other compensation of national government employees and the pension of uniformed personnel, “would come up to P4. 6 billion a day.”

But while the government will be spending P15.8 billion a day, BIR and the Bureau of Customs are projected to only collect P8.3 billion and P2.7 billion daily, respectively, for a combined P11.16 billion a day.

“Because not all that will be appropriated will be disbursed, the deficit to be financed will be about P3.7 billion daily,” Recto said.

The national government’s budget deficit next year is anticipated to fall to P1.356 trillion, or about 5.1 percent of GDP. This year’s programmed budget deficit is P1.499 trillion, or about 6.1 percent of GDP.