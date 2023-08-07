Domestic market keeps driving Boracay tourism; exceeds pre-pandemic arrivals

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

IT’S convenient, has the best beach, and “feels like home.” Those are among some of the reasons banker Anna Francesca (surname withheld) goes to Boracay Island to relax and de-stress.

“I go there to escape the city [Metro Manila] and rest, not to tour its sites or engage in touristic activities. So if my schedule permits, I go after work on Friday, then leave on the first flight out on Monday, to return to work,” she told the BusinessMirror. “At the resort, I wake up, have breakfast, work if needed, then have a nap on the beach [or just chill, sunbathe, read], swim…. When I’m hungry I just walk to get something to eat. And I’ve already made a number of friends there,” she added.

While she’s only visited the island once this year, last year she traveled there about six times. But no other beach in the country can compare in terms of its quality, she asserted. Boracay is constantly rated among the best islands in the world or in Asia by international travel publications or websites. At other beaches in the country, many of which she has also visited, “you’re stuck at their resorts unlike in Boracay, you can walk to eat, swim, drink, etc. And it’s so much easier to drive to the airport instead of driving to the beaches near Metro Manila (e.g. Laiya, Batangas, or Zambales).”

1.34M from January to July

LIKE Anna Francesca, many Filipinos continue to be drawn to Boracay despite pandemic international travel restrictions having been eased since last year. Data provided by the Malay Tourism Offfice showed some 1.34 million individuals visited the island from January to July this year, almost 66 percent of the 2-million total arrivals in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Of the seven-month total this year, domestic travelers reached close to 1.06 million, accounting for 79 percent of the island’s visitors. This already exceeded the total domestic arrivals on the island of 932,433 in 2019. Residents in the National Capital Region have accounted for 40 percent of the total domestic travelers in Boracay this year.

Foreign tourists, on the other hand, numbered 253,264, accounting for some 19 percent of the total visitors in the seven months to July this year. Overseas Filipinos or overseas Filipino workers who arrived on the island were 31,232. The Bureau of Immigration defines overseas Filipinos as Philippine passport holders permanently residing abroad. Prior to the pandemic, Boracay received 2 million visitors in 2019, more than half of who were foreigners.

S. Korea tops foreign tourists

SOUTH Koreans topped the list of foreign tourists on the island during the seven-month period this year, at 104,460; followed by visitors from the United States at 24,782; China at 19,757; Taiwan at 13,833; and Australia at 10,734.

According to Malay Chief Tourism Officer Felix Gregorio delos Santos, arrivals from China remained tepid, with few arriving “especially those from Beijing and Wuhan.” China was the top source market of foreign tourists in 2019, at 434,175. Since China reopened its borders to outbound travel in January, the first Chinese tourists in Boracay this year arrived on April 18 at the Kalibo International Airport via chartered flight from Changsha, aboard OK Airlines, which brought 180 tourists.

The Department of Tourism hopes the new electronic visa (e-visa) platform to be introduced by the Department of Foreign Affairs will help boost Chinese tourists in the country. The e-visa platform will be pilot-test in China starting August 24. The projected travel boom by Chinese citizens has yet to materialize due to the slowdown in its economic growth, inadequate international flights, and slow renewals of passports. (See “China summer outbound travel 53 percent below pre-Covid,” in the BusinessMirror, August 4, 2023.)