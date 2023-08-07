BOC eyes mandatory listing of balikbayan box handlers

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) said it is hastening the finalization of a memorandum order for a mandatory registration of deconsolidators nationwide to better manage and facilitate the importation and distribution of balikbayan boxes.

The BOC explained that the measure would “ensure ‘’ that deconsolidators would be held accountable for the handling

of balikbayan boxes in the

countries.

The BOC is also planning to require deconsolidators to pay a performance bond of P2 million to ensure they would facilitate the distribution of balikbayan boxes with “utmost care and efficiency.”

“Moreover, the BOC is actively finalizing a joint memorandum agreement with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), forwarders, and other stakeholders,” the bureau said in a news release on Sunday.

“This comprehensive agreement seeks to streamline processes, enhance coordination, and fortify efforts in safeguarding the welfare of OFWs and their balikbayan boxes,” it added.

Ranking BOC officials recently met with the officials of the Office of the President and PAOCC to improve the government’s policies when it comes to balikbayan boxes.

The BOC said the meeting was meant to “address the pressing issue of unscrupulous forwarders victimizing numerous OFWs abroad using balikbayan boxes.” The meeting was attended by BOC Acting Deputy Commissioner Michael Fermin, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin and PAOCC Undersecretary Gilberto DC Cruz, according to the bureau.

“One of the significant achievements highlighted was the successful release of 36 containers of abandoned consolidated shipments, comprising 9,689 boxes,” the BOC said.

“Out of these, 9,011 boxes have been rightfully distributed to their respective owners, while 678 boxes remain unclaimed due to insufficient information. The BOC remains committed to resolving this issue and reuniting these boxes with their rightful recipients,” it added.

Meanwhile, BOC said it has filed 11 criminal complaints against unscrupulous forwarders to date.

The BOC said it will collaborate with the DMW to include information about balikbayan importation in the latter’s training program for OFWs.

“This initiative aims to educate OFWs about their rights, responsibilities, and ways to protect their balikbayan boxes during shipping,” it added.