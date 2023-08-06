VP Sara hails athletes; NCR rules Marikina city

THE National Capital Region (NCR) reigned supreme once more in the Palarong Pambansa’s return in Marikina City where an archer from archery hotbed Dumaguete City emerged as the most successful athlete with six gold medals.

And Vice President Sara Duterte thanked the close to 10,000 athletes, teachers and sports officials from the country’s 17 regions who not only battled each other in the competition arena but also had to contend with incessant rains for the most part of the week marking the Palayo’s 63rd edition and return from a three-year pandemic hiatus.

“Let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to all young athletes who won and competed in various sports competitions and for coming together to celebrate the vigor and talent of the Filipino youth,” Duterte said in her closing ceremony speech at the Marikina City Sports Center on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Also the Secretary of the Department of Education, which organizes the Palaro, Duterte thanked host Marikina City for a job well done and at the same time welcomed 2024 host Cebu City. Ilocos Norte was also announced as 2025 host.

After six days—five of them drenched in rain—of competitions in 34 sports, NCR took overall championship honors in the Palaro that featured athletes in the elementary and secondary levels with with a gold-silver-bronze medal tally of 85-74-55.

Western Visayas was the early leader but slid to second overall with 60-45-44 tally highlighted by its women’s volleyball team Tay Tung High School’s upset of NCR’s National University in the final, 18-25, 25-20,19-25, 25-16, 18-16, and marked by 24 titles in athletics.

Southern Tagalog was third with 52-52-57, followed by Central Luzon with 28-33-46 and Central Visayas with 26-18-35 tally—six of the golds from Tagle’s superb hand-eye-mind coordination in archery.

Tagle, 15 and younger sister of former national archer Nicole, was on target as a Palaro first-timer.

“It’s my first time to compete in the Palaro and I’m very happy to achieve something like this,” said the 10th-grader at Silliman University, long known as a producer of champion Filipino archers.

She bagged golds in the 30, 50 and 60 meters and in the FITA and Olympic rounds and led Central Visayas to the women’s team title.

NCR’s Karl Eldrew Yulo also won six golds in boys’ gymnastics, but Tagle had the edge with her two silver medals in the mixed team and women’s 70m category.

“Just like the rest of the athletes here, I want to compete in the bigger stage maybe in the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, world championships and the Olympics,” said Tagle, who, no wonder why she’s bound to become a world-class archer, is coached by Sydney Olympian Jennifer Chan.

