Hollywood actor Bokeem Woodbine to perform with his rock band 13 Purple Dragons in Manila

Veteran actor and renowned Hollywood star, Bokeem Woodbine has announced the highly anticipated revival of his rock band, 13 Purple Dragons, with a grand concert in Manila, Philippines. The rock extravaganza is set to take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the prestigious Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Bokeem Woodbine, known for his exceptional acting talent and roles in acclaimed movies and TV series, is not only a master of the silver screen but also an accomplished musician. After a 10-year hiatus, Woodbine has decided to reignite his passion for music and share his talents on the stage again.

13 Purple Dragons, a name that has become synonymous with Rock ‘n’ Roll excellence, will hit the stage with an electrifying performance that promises to captivate audiences and transport them back to the golden era of rock music. Fans can expect a high-energy show filled with raw vocals-blistering guitar solos, and an unforgettable experience that will leave them craving for more.

The Newport Performing Arts Theater, located in the heart of Manila, has been chosen as the perfect venue for this long-awaited comeback. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities and incredible acoustics, the theater will ensure an outstanding audio-visual experience for all concert attendees.

This ground-breaking event will also feature the participation of two iconic local rock bands, Franco and Razorback. With their immense talent and loyal fanbases, these bands complement 13 Purple Dragons, making it a rock extravaganza that Manila won’t soon forget.

Tickets for this concert are highly sought after and are expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to witness the rebirth of 13 Purple Dragons and experience incredible live music from some of the most legendary rock bands.

For more information and to secure tickets, visit Ticketworld at https://www.premier.ticketworld.com.ph.