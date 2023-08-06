HEAD OVER FEET | How Alanis Morissette’s music transcends generations

I, a 23-year-old Gen Z, found myself in the front row of Alanis Morissette’s concert celebrating the 28th anniversary of her phenomenal album Jagged Little Pill.

I was not even born at the time when she took over the world with her breakout songs that became the anthems of the titos and titas who were present at the concert.

Donning their grunge outfits, plaid shirts, boots, and graphic t-shirts with Morissette as the design, nostalgia was in the air. I felt transported back to the 90s even though I never lived in that era. But, it felt familiar—like I belong.

I just discovered Alanis Morissette in college. It was a rough time trying to figure out what my life was supposed to be, and her songs resonated with and comforted me, as cliche as it might sound.

From jamming to her songs late at night with my aunt and cousin (who are fans, too) to her songs accompanying me during my commutes to university, I finally heard and saw her perform live—and it was an experience of a lifetime.

Playing the harmonica to the tune of “All I Really Want,” Morissette entered the stage and greeted the crowd. Everyone stood from their seats and went wild just like the old times.

The second song was her hit single “Hand in My Pocket,” which was my personal anthem during my senior year. The lines “I’m sane, but I’m overwhelmed / I’m lost, but I’m hopeful, baby,” just speak to me at that time. It was followed by “Right Through You” and the titas screamed their hearts out through the song and smashed the patriarchy that night.

In “You Learn,” “Forgiven,” “Head Over Feet,” “Mary Jane,” and “Perfect,” Morissette gets more personal with her experiences growing up. In these songs, she explored the topics of parental pressures, Catholicism, and burnout. Morissette skillfully delivered her unique vocal styles, from belting and squealing to yodel breaks in these songs.

Hearing her riveting vocals in “Mary Jane” and “Perfect” was surreal. I felt seen and heard by someone I used to just listen to but now, she’s right in front of me.

The crowd rocked with Morissette to the songs “Not the Doctor,” the iconic “Ironic,” “Smiling,” and the angsty “You Oughta Know,” which solidified Morissette’s title as the “Queen of Alt-Rock Angst.”

During the encore, “Your House,” “Uninvited,” and “Thank U” were performed and the crowd was wanting for more. In the concert, they’re back to their young adult selves, but tomorrow, their day jobs, businesses, or other endeavors await.

All these songs she performed are relatable on so many levels. People go through heartbreaks, toxic relationships, and uncertainty in life, and they also fell in love and became sad, and angry as a result. All these experiences and feelings are perfectly packaged into Jagged Little Pill, an album that remains relevant and piercing 28 years later.

Seeing her sing accompanied by an acoustic guitar to switching to an electric and doing a guitar solo, banging and whipping her head, and spinning continuously as the lights hit her on the stage, showed her energy and strength that she could still do this in the many years to come.

A person cannot just listen to Alanis Morissette’s songs alone. You have to SEE her sing, play the guitar and harmonica, headbang, and spin until she drops on the floor. You have to see her perform live to witness who she really is as an artist.

The style of her voice is difficult to describe and cannot be compared to others because hers is unique and distinct. People try to imitate her voice, and even celebrities and singers fail to do so because her voice is unlike no other. It’s hers alone and it didn’t change.

The show lasted for two hours, and Morissette, looking like she barely aged despite capturing the imagination of music fans for nearly three decades, hardly talked. She just waved and thanked the fans for coming and introduced the five-piece band that accompanied her. It was a two-hour musical madness.

The crowd shouted, “I love you, Alanis!” and someone chimed in, “You saved my life!”

That is her impact on these people almost twice my age (no offense) because, at some point in their lives, her music was there with them when they needed it the most.

In my early twenties, I felt the same way when they first heard her classic songs in 1995.

This just explains that her music will always be timeless, and will be savored by the generations to come.

I just wish that more people my age will unearth her music because it’s so easy to relate to it. Women my age, specifically, need to hear her songs about sexism, self-reflection, and love.

In a bold attempt, I would say that her song lyrics are a more mature and angstier version of Taylor Swift’s. On stage, Morissette has always been a rockstar and that did not change one bit.

Maybe someone’s aunt or uncle, mom or dad, will attempt to influence and introduce Alanis Morissette to the younger generation—I hope they do so we could all share her music.

Last night’s concert felt nostalgic for them. For me, I felt understood.

Image credits: Denise Vina (Ovation Productions)





