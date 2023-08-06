End-all, be-all sports feds

I AM all for systems processes and order.

I am all for proper channels as well as a hierarchy and authority.

I am all for membership for an organization or even a federation.

What I am not for is when people in these positions and let’s be specific—sports federations—to set themselves as the end-all and be-all.

Demigods where everyone else are subjects to be ruled.

The problem of these officers—like most government officials—is they forget they are public servants.

Do you even listen to your constituents? Are you the sole source of wisdom for your federation? If so why do problems persist, and you use your position to threaten and cajole and even use social media to lash out.

I hope you realize that you are not only entitled to praise but also criticism. You cannot have it only one way and ignore the other.

And excuse me, tirades on social media are very unbecoming of a sports official.

Matapang sa social media. Don’t you miss the days when you could settle this mano y mano?

And if you offer the lame excuse of “tao lamang” then you are even dumber than I thought.

If we accept that as an excuse every time, then everyone would constantly screw up, say something wrong, or not do their job then all is forgiven. There is no accountability.

If you look across the board through all walks of life in this country, there is zero accountability.

No one goes to jail save for the poor or those with no backer or power.

People do bad things, but are never jailed appropriately or even make the proper restitution.

My problem too are the members of these sports federations who refuse to speak up because they are threatened with a) not making the national team or the nation pool, b) not receiving allowances, and c) denied membership by the federation.

In doing so, they prefer to look the other way even when things are not right.

Some give lame excuses as not caring about politics or getting involved.

That is their right. I hope they realize they are part of the problem. Since they are not part of the solution for proper and effective change, they should not be entitled to the benefits. It only encourages more spineless people.

It seems that telling the truth and doing good is frowned upon. And when something goes wrong, all one can do is accept or tolerate.

When have people become this spineless?

Look, we aren’t saying you need to fight. When does speaking out or pointing out something constitute fighting?

Truly reading and comprehension in this country is so bad that is why we are this way.

But I get it.

What we have are padrino politics.

Yes, go to those with the money to back you up or so you can get what you want. Those will dangle opportunities in exchange for blindness the blindness men wish for.

And sadly that leaves us not only blind but meek and mild.

No wonder, as a people, we’ve been constantly conquered and bullied to this day.