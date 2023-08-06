Cray qualifies for Budapest worlds 

WORLD Athletics informed Filipino-American Eric Cray on Saturday night that he’ll be racing in the men’s 400 meters hurdles at the world championships set later this month in Budapest.

Cray’s eligibility to race in Budapest where berths to next year’s Paris Olympics will be available was relayed to Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Terry Capistrano.

World Athletics has earlier declared that only the top 40 in the world are eligible to compete in Budapest—Cray is ranked No. 49, having failed to break the standard after he finished sixth at the Asian championships last month in Bangkok.

“Most likely there are many pull outs or withdrawals, or maybe non-confirmation,” PATAFA secretary-general Eduard Kho said Sunday.

Cray, 34, joins women’s 400 meters hurdler Robyn Brown, who qualified as the continent or area best, and Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena in Budapest.

His event is set August 20.

The Rio de Janeiro Olympian Cray is a six straight time 400m hurdles Southeast Asian Games champion and was the Asian gold medalist in 2017.