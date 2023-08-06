ALL GRAVY | Yung Gravy and BBNo$ stir up new album

Rappers Yung Gravy and bbno$ (baby no money), collectively known as Baby Gravy, has cooked something waiting to be devoured.

After three years, the dynamic duo is back with their long-awaited third collaborative LP, Baby Gravy 3, scheduled for release this August 25. Meanwhile, the duo’s singles from the album, titled “Goodness Gracious,” followed by “You Need Jesus,” and most recently, “Nightmare on Peachtree Street” (featuring Freddy Dredd) are already available on major streaming platforms.

“Goodness Gracious” is characterized by high-energy verses that lead to its chantable chorus accompanied by upbeat guitar twirls and handclaps, topped with Yung Gravy’s signature drip and bbno$’s swag. “You Need Jesus,” on the other hand, is propelled by church-style harmonies with bells and guitars layered with satirical lyrics. These tracks stir up the simmering sauce in the duo’s pot—Baby Gravy 3.

“Nightmare on Peachtree Street” is distinguished by eerie strings slide that underneath skittering 808s as Gravy stalks the beat with a laidback flow. bbno$ and Freddie Dredd match this energy with showstopping bars of their own living up to the final message of, “This right here is one-hundred percent certified slapper.”

“There’s not a miss in the whole album,” Yung Gravy said about their upcoming album, highlighting how the lyrics and production are better than the previous collaborations they’ve done together.

“It’s definitely the best work that we made together,” bbno$ added.

Among the tracks in the album, Yung Gravy shared that his favorite songs are “Nightmare on Peachtree Street” and “Super Smash Bros,” while bbno$’s faves are “Onomatopeia” and “C’est la Vie” featuring 88Rising’s Rich Brian.

According to Yung Gravy, he and Bbno$ met seven years ago when the latter sent him a direct message on the music streaming platform Soundcloud. This was when he only had 200 followers while bbno$ had 300.

“We became friends and just started to make music together,” he said.

With both of them producing viral hits, when asked if there’s any pressure coming from expectations to release another viral song, bbno$ said, “At the end of the day, nothing matters.”

“When we work together, it’s for them, not for us,” Yung Gravy added.

Yung Gravy, an American rapper, humbly started by sharing his music on Soundcloud to becoming viral on TikTok with his hit song “Betty (Get Money),” which made it to the Billboard Hot 100 Top 30. His baritone voice, paired with nostalgic and jubilant melodies and heavy trap drums, is Gravy’s signature style and sound.

Bbno$ is a Canadian rapper and independent artist hailed by Rolling Stone as “A Viral Pioneer” and one of the “Breakthrough Artists of the Year” in 2020. He is also known for his TikTok hit “Lalala” in 2019 and hit single “edamame” with Rich Brian.

Since joining forces, the two have become friends good friends and have been working on several projects together.

In 2017, they released their first collaborative album, Baby Gravy EP, with their hit “Rotisserie,” which garnered 80 million Spotify streams, and reteamed in 2021 with Baby Gravy 2, which tallied over half-a-billion streams with bops like “Welcome to Chilis” and “shining on my ex.”

When asked about their plans to come to the Philippines, both of them said they would love to make Manila their first stop if given the chance to perform shows in Asia.

“I believe that Manila is one of the top cities, and if I were to tour Asia, that would be the first stop. So, hopefully, soon, we will be there,” Yung Gravy said.