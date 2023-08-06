Ageless Catalan vs young Baluyot in URCC ‘Heroes’

RENE CATALAN waves his age and experience when—at 44 years old—he brings his act to the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 87: Heroes against 30-year-old Eros Baluyot on Tuesday night at the Xylo at the Palace in BGC in Taguig City.

“This is my first time to fight in the URCC cage. My dream of fighting here just finally happened,” said Catalan, a three-time wushu world champion and a former mixed martial arts (MMA) world title contender in other promotions.

Catalan, however, lost three straight fights starting in 2021 to go 6-5 won-lost in his career and went into semi-retirement for the next two years.

Baluyot, on the other hand, is 2-0 in MMA.

The duel is an exciting flyweight duel between striker Catalan and grappler Baluyot, a two-time International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation world champion.

“I am really well-prepared for this fight. I am so excited to face coach Rene Catalan because he is one of the legends of Philippine MMA,” Baluyot said. “He already built a legacy in this sports that’s why I am really excited about our fight.”

“An awesome card, especially our main event where we have two world champions going up against each other,” URCC president Alvin Aguilar said.

“It’s going to be an exciting fight between a solid grappler Baluyot and a veteran striker in Catalan that you can only see in this upcoming URCC 87,” URCC co-owner and general manager Aleksandr Sofronov said.

The co-main event backed by main supporter www.crazywin.ph features a grappling super fight between Godwin Langbayan and Red Samson, while another grappling bout features Troy Legaspi against Paige Alitao.

The other pro MMA bouts also supported by Lucas Lepri BJJ gym pit Rex De Lara againat Mhar John Manahan at featherweight, Mark Cuizon against Rufino Mantein at bantamweight and Kerwin Tan against Marco Lampacan in another flyweight encounter.

Paolo Cruz takes on Jerald Vellarde in a 150-pound catchweight in an amateur MMA fight.

Christian Panliag and Chris Cantos square off in a a bareknuckle boxing showdown

In special slap battle attractions, Milarde “Pongde” Hugo takes on Reynaldo Beltrano, Roldan “Boy Hangin” Licame battles Gi-Jay “Boy Kalmado” Velasco and Gerald “Makahighlord” Gabonada exchanges hits with Michael “Batang CamSur” Azucena.