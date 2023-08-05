The city that shoes made

Here in the Philippines, when one mentions locally made shoes, the first word that comes into mind is Marikina. The Shoe Capital of the Philippines, the shoe making industry in this city began in 1887 when Don Laureano “Kapitan Moy” Guevarra served as Marikina’s captain municipal.

Historical accounts say that he ripped apart his pair of imported shoes to see how it was made and then put it back together again. Using the dismantled parts as padron or patterns, he then was able to produce cheap canvas shoes that eventually evolved to the leather tanned footwear made of imports from Europe. Kapitan Moy’s willingness to open up a small shoe store ignited the interest of his community. Soon, every corner of Marikina has a shoe shop of its own.

Church of Our Lady of the Abandoned

At the poblacion is the house where it all started. Constructed in 1780 by Don Jose Guevarra whose family owns “Asyenda Tyason,” it is now almost two and a half centuries old. Formerly the old Kapitan Moy building, the first pair of shoes in Marikina was designed and made here in 1887. Andres Bonifacio of the Katipunan once visited the place and American soldiers made it a camp in 1901. Then, it became a primary school in 1907, the house of the American tribunal and, from 1942 to 1945, became the Japanese Imperial Army’s headquarters. In 1968, it was declared as a National Shrine by the municipal council and NHCP. Now the city’s Sentrong Pangkultura ng Marikina, it houses the Café Kapitan Restaurant at the ground floor and the second floor is a venue for seminars, conventions and other events. Beside this house is Chanyungco Heritage House, an elegant bahay na bato (stone house) built sometime at the turn of the 20th century by Thomas Chanyungco, a shoe manufacturer who owned Gandara shoes, a prewar brand.

Sentrong Pangkultura ng Marikina

These two houses are not the oldest structures in the city. The honor belongs to the nearby Baroque-style Church of Our Lady of the Abandoned, which was built on its present site in 1687. It was destroyed twice during earthquakes, was gutted by fire in 1891 ,and suffered major damage during the Philippine-American War in 1898 and its bell tower was totally destroyed during World War II. By 1957, the church was restored and refurbished. It is home to the venerated image of Our Lady of the Abandoned (fondly called “Mama Ola”). The church is known for featuring Metro Manila’s longest Holy Week processions with around 87 floats (as of 2023). Nationwide, it is third overall after the St. Augustine Parish in Baliuag and the San Isidro Labrador Parish in Pulilan, both in Bulacan, which features at least 110 floats.

Across the Sentrong Pangkultura ng Marikina is the Museo ng Sapatos (Shoe Museum), which is housed in an old stone building (bigasang bayan) built in 1880s by Doña Teresa de la Paz of the affluent Tuason family to store palay. Opened on February 16, 2001, it aims to showcase the shoes worn by prominent figures and personalities in the Philippine history and to trace the history of the shoe industry.

The exhibit at the Museo ng Sapatos

The centerpiece of its exhibits are the 749 pairs (as of 2020) of size eight-and-a-half footwear of former First Lady Imelda R. Marcos, an active promoter of Marikina’s shoe industry, are displayed. Also on display are shoes worn by former Presidents Ferdinand E. Marcos, Fidel V. Ramos, Joseph Estrada (a size 10), and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. There are also shoes donated by other politicians (Sen. Loren Legarda, Cong. Jose de Venecia, Bongbong Marcos, Miriam Defensor Santiago, etc.), showbiz figures (Dolphy, Fernado Poe Jr., Christine Reyes, etc.) , athletes, and other well-known personalities (Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, First Lady Amelita Ramos, etc.). Aside from celebrity shoes, it also displays the products that made Marikina as the Shoe Capital of the Philippines. On another corner are award-winning shoes, mostly fantasy footwear from the city’s annual design competition. There is also a display about footwear through the ages.

On the sidewalk surrounding the Shoe Museum is the Shoe-perstar Alley, a walk-of-fame inaugurated on November 13, 2012 (Sapatos Festival). It features 49 famous personalities from different careers like politics, sports, arts, entertainment, music, philanthropy, business, news and current affairs, fashion and beauty, and religion who have greatly contributed to the upliftment of the shoe industry in Marikina. Their names are placed on 60cm. x 60cm. tiles that have a 16cm. x 16cm. shoe design made of brass.

Just outside the Shoe Museum is a century-old acacia tree, one of two Heritage Trees in Marikina, which are enduring witnesses to city’s history particularly, the growth and struggles of its footwear industry. Now laying on its side, the trunk blocking J.P. Rizal Street and half of the roots unearthed and exposed, it was uprooted by a tornado spawned by Typhoon Ompong on September 14, 2018. First aid methods and bonsai techniques had been used to revive this acacia and it is now considered a symbol of the community’s own survival and resilience. At the nearby Philippine International Footwear Center is the Otto Shoes Mini Museum, which exhibits works of art using shoes as the medium.

About 2.5 kilometers away from all this history is the 23-hectare (57-acre) Riverbanks Center, home of the Philippine’s biggest outdoor amphitheater and outlet center (located inside the Riverbank Mall) for Marikina’s finished shoe products as well as branded labels such as Adidas, Converse, Nike, Puma, Reebok, and World Balance, among others.

Its Shoe Gallery once housed the Guinness World Records largest shoes in the world (since surpassed in April 2013 by a replica of a Superga shoe), measuring 183 centimeters high, 5.29 meters (17.4 feet) long and 2.37 meters (7 feet 9 inches) wide, equivalent to a French shoe size of 753. The heel measures 41 centimeters (16 inches). It is made of genuine leather and upper lining and took 77 days to finish (August 5, 2002 to 21 October 21, 2002). The shoes can be worn by a 125-foot high person and can fit 30 people inside. The materials used can produce 250 pairs of regular shoes. The shoes are currently being rehabilitated.

Image credits: Benjamin Locsin Layug





