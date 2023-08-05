SAY IT IS SO | Daryl Hall to perform with Todd Rundgren in Manila this November

As the dominant half of Hall & Oates, Daryl Hall is also considered one of the best soul singers of his period, having sung lead vocals on most of the biggest hits of the world’s most successful hitmaking duo.

Despite being initially identified as blue-eyed soul artists, Hall & Oates are also first-rate songwriters with an unmistakable knack for engaging pop hooks. No surprise that they were both inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2014.

The duo actually performed most of their greatest hits when they came to Manila in 1991 for their Change of Seasons tour. The memorable sellout concert took place at the Araneta Coliseum.

In recent years, the duo has embarked on their separate solo projects but occasionally reunites for certain performances, the last time in 2019 for a tour of Latin America.

Daryl Hall, who also became a successful solo artist in his own right and scored hits with “Dreamtime” and “Foolish Pride” has found renewed success with Live from Daryl’s House, an online show/webcast that premiered in 2007 and continues to upload new episodes. Over the course of several seasons, guest artists included Rob Thomas, Cheap Trick, Joe Walsh, Smokey Robinson, Ben Folds, The O’Jays and Shelby Lynne.

The show became popular for its format that allows Hall to entertain his guests and jam with them, first in his own home in Millerton, New York, and later from his club in Pawling, New York. Easily the most exciting part of the show features Hall and his episode guest performing some of each other’s greatest hits.

In July 2018, BMG partnered with Hall and Jonathan Wolfson to secure worldwide rights for Live from Daryl’s House. Now the Philippines will get a chance to be treated to a similar experience as Hall and his Daryl’s House Band will come to Manila and perform at the Mall of Asia Arena this November 27.

Making this deal even sweeter is the inclusion of one of Live from Daryl’s House most popular guests, celebrated singer-songwriter and record producer Todd Rundgren, best known for his own hits, “Hello It’s Me,” “I Saw The Light” and “Can We Still Be Friends.”

During his episode on the show, Daryl and Todd dueted on several of their respective hits including a stripped-down version of the Hall & Oates classic, “Wait for Me” and Rundgren’s own “Can We Still Be Friends.”

Expected to be an epic, unforgettable affair, Daryl Hall’s upcoming Manila concert is promoted by Ovation Productions with TAPGO.TV as the official media partner. Tickets at smtickets.com at 15,750 (SVIP) / 14,750 (VIP) / 12,750 (Patron) / 10,750 (Lower Box A) / 9,750 (Lower Box B) / 5,750 (Upper Box) / and 2,750 (Gen. Ad).

