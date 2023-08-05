Partnerships with investors to boost local tech industry

Partnerships between the public and private sectors are going to be a key element in turning the Philippines into a technology hub in the Asean region, according to a tech executive.

“More tech firms will consider expanding their presence in the Philippines to ride a wave of digitization, and we see one of the major trends for companies associated with this shift is attracting more foreign companies,” said Fujikura Shigemoto, executive officer, head of overseas establishment team of Sansan, Inc. told the BusinessMirror.

“Partnerships with investors will be beneficial for both parties as this will encourage innovation,” he added. For this to happen, Shigemoto said the Philippine government and the private sector must increase access to quality education and create an attractive business and investment climate.

Investing in developing the educational infrastructure and providing targeted training in key areas of technology and entrepreneurship, for instance, will set the path for the Philippines to become a more competitive regional hub for tech talent. Shigemoto suggested mounting initiatives to partner with leading technology firms and educational institutions to provide enhanced educational opportunities and training programs.

He added that the country should also look into creating policies that encourage innovation, reward entrepreneurship, and reduce barriers to entry for tech start-ups. Also important is infrastructure development, which includes high-speed broadband and telecom networks, as well as the promotion of talent mobility.

For its part, Shigemoto said Sansan promotes cloud-based solutions that promote digital transformation with the mission, “turning encounters into innovation.”

Shigemoto said Sansan aims to accelerate its overseas product expansion with a focus on Southeast Asia, starting with putting up a regional head office in Singapore.

Through its overseas subsidiary Sansan Global, Shigemoto said the company has been rapidly expanding the availability of the Sansan and Bill One solutions in countries including Singapore and Thailand, with the new development center based in the Philippines. The Sansan Global Development Center in Cebu was established to strengthen the development of its product functions for global markets by establishing a global-standard technology development environment.

“To accelerate our global ambitions, we must increasingly respond to the needs of local customers in each country and region, which will require greater investments into multi-language support teams and development of unique functions in line with each country’s laws and regulations, systems, business customs, and workflows,” Shigemoto said.