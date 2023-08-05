Enchanted Kingdom celebrates Eldar the Wizard’s Birthday

In line with the marking of Enchanted Kingdom’s 28th soft opening year, the first and only world-class theme park in the Philippines celebrated its beloved character’s birthday month, July 31.

Eldar the Wizard is a home-grown, jolly character of Enchanted Kingdom (EK) known to teach children to uphold virtues of kindness, humility, patience, honesty, diligence, generosity, and love of God and family.

Eldar’s Birthday Bash captivated more than 400 guests with performances by EK characters and talented musicians, magicians, and dancers. Both kids and adults enjoyed the fun activities prepared by EK and its sponsors.

EK’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Cynthia R. Mamon expressed her gratitude to the guests and sponsors for making Eldar’s birthday extra special. “This is indeed a very special day for us as we also commemorate Enchanted Kingdom’s soft opening 28 years ago. Eldar has been an icon of bringing magic to everyone, and we hope to continue bringing magical experiences and memories that last a lifetime,” she added.

The magical celebration was made possible by EK’s sponsors: Australian Own Milk, Dayzinc, Reyes BBQ, Mondelez International, Avea, The Big Chill, Vitamilk, Tiny Buds, Evian Facial Spray, Ovomaltine, Clever Mama, Farlin, Zim, Nurture, Oishi, Royal Crown, Rite N Lite, Jele Beautie Philippines, Ceres, Nissin, Dutchmill, Lucky Me, Spectrum, Jollibee Foods Corporation, SD13 Advertising Corporation, Lock N Lock Philippines, Poten – Cee, URC – Universal Robina, Goya, Tender Juicy, Cherifer, Expressions, and View True Express Digital Imaging.

Additionally, the event was supported by the following tenant partners: Dairy Queen, Alcatraz, Potato Corner, Shakes Station/Zenzu Milk Tea, Karate Kid, TEHO Apparel, Fortune Bakeshop, DVK Enterprise, Taters, Turks, Famous Belgian Waffle, Subarashi Manju, Po Jang, Lil Orbits, Sweetie Yors, Sigue Trading, Chino Latino, Auntie Anne’s, La Churrera, Angels Corn, Dash Ice Scramble, and Shakey’s.