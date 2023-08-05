Acer beefs up cybersecurity for MSMEs with downloadable toolkit

More than 50 percent of SMEs in APAC member-countries have experienced cyber-attacks in the last six months and more than 60 percent of companies collapse after such attacks, said Jason Chen, chairman and CEO of Acer. Medium, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are particularly vulnerable to these attacks.

Chen attended the third APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting of the year held in the Philippines from July 27 to 30, wherein Acer’s subsidiary Acer Cyber Security Inc. (ACSI) shared its cybersecurity self-assessment toolkit designed for MSMEs in APEC member economies to help them quickly identify potential cyber threats.

ACSI is a cybersecurity company that focuses on related technical services and consultancy. It provides a full range of prevention, monitoring, and response services through its Security Operation Center (SOC) to enhance the resilience of enterprise operations.

CY Huang, technology vice president of ACSI, said the comprehensive toolkit, which can be downloaded for free, incorporates cutting-edge technology to assess and detect critical vulnerabilities in MSMEs’ systems. The toolkit can assess and detect errors in configurations, weak account credentials, major security updates, suspicious behavior indicating intrusion, and malicious software. It can be downloaded for free at at sat.acercsi.com.

Given that MSMEs usually have limited resources, Chen says that the self-assessment toolkit is designed to help them easily generate a report. The idea is to help MSMEs understand their cyber security risks, which will then prompt them to seek help from reliable local vendors or take corrective action through detailed instructions provided in the report.

Chen added that Acer is willing to work with governments to secure MSMEs as small companies that need to improve their cybersecurity posture must first identify the system’s vulnerabilities, if any. We also talked to Chen about Acer’s commitment to sustainability and developments in the company.

“We are more than just computer. We are pushing our business boundaries beyond computers,” Chen said. “We have redefined our brand from computers to computer science, so we started to have cybersecurity, artificial intelligence-based diagnostic companies and businesses. We pushed it even more with a brand for lifestyle and we have started to get into e-mobility and we now have e-scooters and e-bikes. We now have 11 publicly-listed companies in Taipei. We are now looking for opportunities to beyond the Taipei Stock Exchange.”

Acer set multiple goals and commitments in 2021, including joining the RE100 initiative and pledging to source 100 percent renewable energy by 2035. Acer also set a goal to reduce average personal computer energy consumption by 45 percent by 2025, compared with 2016.

“As of end December 2022, we have achieved 44 percent, almost 45 percent. It means that the energy we consume come from renewable sources. In 100 countries in the world where Acer is present, about 40 already use 100 percent renewable energy and that includes the Philippines,” Chen said.

Acer decided to take its environmental commitments further with Earthion, a platform that combines the strengths of the company, its supply chain partners, consumers (channels), and their employees.

“Earthion” is a blend of the words “Earth + Mission,” and is the name Acer has created to represent its mission to help tackle environmental challenges through innovative and integrated solutions. “Sustainability to Acer is more than just environmental protection. This year is the hottest summer and we know that to prevent that, we all have to take some action. We also look at cybersecurity and supply chain resilience. We also look at people’s health. Acer Medical does AI-based medical diagnostic tests. About 170 plus hospitals and clinics now use our AI-based software diagnostic tests,” said Chen.

In the Philippines, Acer Philippines is hosting the Acer Day 2023 campaign #AceYourWorld. This year’s Acer Day holds a special significance as Acer celebrates its 20th anniversary in the country. Acer Philippines has been hosting this regional campaign for the past three years.

Following the highly successful Acer Day concert in 2022, Acer Philippines is also organizing an Acer Day concert for tomorrow, August 6, at the SM MOA Arena. The show features powerhouse Acer ambassadors Sarah Geronimo, Sandara Park, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Ely Buendia, Ben&Ben, Sponge Cola, Mayonnaise, December Avenue, Zach Tabudlo, and Sunkissed Lola. Fans will also be treated to a special song collaboration between Sarah G and SB19, which will be available on all digital music platforms and Acer’s social media accounts.

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez





