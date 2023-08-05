A PARADISE CALLED CORONA: Visit to the safe haven of Club Paradise Palawan

It will take you just more than an hour to get to paradise from Manila’s airport. A paradise called Coron awaits as more Filipinos and foreign tourists travel to Palawan this year. If it is any indication, what is frequently heard among people making travel plans and inquiries is the interest in going to Palawan.

Coron is a 1st class municipality in the province of Palawan. It is home to the Coron Island Natural Biotic Area, which is listed in the natural category of the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. This information already suggests that you can expect to swim in clean and clear waters and be closer to nature and wildlife.

Peace and quiet at Club Paradise

It is also home to Dimakya Island and its exclusive island resort, Club Paradise Palawan.

How to get to Coron

We traveled via Sunlight Air’s new hub in Clark International Airport to Busuanga Airport. That, in itself, is an entirely new experience. Passengers of connecting flights from NAIA in Manila can get on a P2P (Point-to-Point) bus at the airport that goes to Clark directly. Sunlight Air also offers flights to different destinations such as Siargao, Camiguin, San Vicente and the latest stop is Naga in Bicol.

The bus ride from Manila took about 2-3 hours. When we arrived, I couldn’t help but marvel at the modern and huge airport in Clark. I appreciated the space and the food choices offered at the restaurants. We even had to take a golf cart to our gate since walking would take a few minutes.

A gorgeous view from the veranda. Firefish restaurant and its wonderful views,

The flight was on time and it took only over an hour to get to Coron. Francisco B. Reyes Airport, also known as Busuanga airport or sometimes called Coron airport, is the gateway to paradise. After waiting for our bags and paying the 200 peso environmental fee, we headed outside the airport towards the parking area.

Club Paradise awaits

We were picked up at the airport by the resort’s shuttle van and taken on a short ride to the port of Decalachao. From there, we took a 30-minute private boat trip along mangroves that open up to the sea. Along the way, we were given snacks and a native token from the resort.

Sunlight Air flies from Clark to Busuanga

We marveled at the crystal blue waters and powdery white sand beach as we arrived. We were welcomed with hot towels and the customary welcome drinks before heading to the resort’s front desk to check in.

Sunset Villa

Our room was in front of the beach and near the clubhouse. It had a queen size bed, a spacious bathroom, and all the amenities you would need. There was also an available beach bag to use around the resort or during island tours.

After settling in, we were treated to a relaxing organic foot wash and scrub at the room’s veranda. The view of the ocean from there was well appreciated. It was so relaxing that I was able to take a short nap at the daybed after the massage.

In the late afternoon, we were also pleasantly surprised that the resort’s housekeeping team provides snacks with their turndown service. The provided snacks were tasty treats of local delicacies like fried puto bumbong and chocolate candies.

The breakfast buffet. The foot scrub service for guests.

Private dinner by the beach

The highlight of the day was having dinner at Firefish Restaurant. The moonlight dinner was set up at the beach, a few steps away from the restaurant. The coastal cuisine combined with the ocean breeze makes for an excellent meal. The restaurant serves a huge variety of fresh seafood and tender meats that we savored as we enjoyed the surroundings.

Complementing the meals were the herbs and spices that are organically grown from the resort’s garden.

The Sunrise Coffee Service

A perfect way to wake you up the next day is the resort’s sunrise service. Just let the housekeeping team know what time and they will bring your morning coffee with pandesal and a platter of fruits. Definitely a great way to slow down and enjoy the veranda views before heading to the Firefish restaurant for the breakfast buffet.

There are many choices during breakfast. What’s available are the usual Filipino breakfast of fried rice, beef tapa, adobo, tuyo and the like. Guests can also have pancakes, cereals or assorted fruits. Guests take their time to eat up before the day’s island festivities.

As you walk the resort’s pathways, don’t be surprised as you encounter monitor lizards and exotic birds along the way.

Eagle’s point

Ready to take in more of that fresh ocean breeze? Club Paradise also has a hiking trail going up to Eagle’s point, Dimakya island’s highest point.

Once up there, be rewarded by magnificent views of Isla Walang Lang-Aw (Island without Trees) and Coron’s glorious sunsets.

Takeaway

Club Paradise Palawan is best described by one word, and that is peace.

“Everyone has a gift of space in the island, even if we’re high in occupancy, people don’t feel like the resort is packed because the island is huge and has almost a kilometer of beach front where people can enjoy”, said Hotel Manager, Mr. Joegil Magtanggol Escobar.

Mr. Escobar also mentions that the resort has an in-house marine biologist who helps the Club Paradise team maintain and protect the environment. Just snorkeling in front of the resort can be gratifying because the underwater marine life is in abundance.

Discover paradise. It still exists and it is found here in Coron. Welcome home to Club Paradise Palawan.

Image credits: Ardee P. de los Angeles





