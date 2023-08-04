Siklab Pilipinas: Pioneering Social Innovation, Civic Engagement, and Education for a Better Future

In an ever-changing world, Siklab Pilipinas has successfully built bridges and created lasting impact to empower Filipinos. With the vision instilled in the organization by its CEO & Founder, Saje Molato, Siklab Pilipinas has pioneered a diverse portfolio of initiatives that have paved the way for it to be at the forefront of education, social innovation, civic engagement, public-private partnerships, good governance, and development consulting.

Saje Molato, a social entrepreneur, envisioned the organization to be an inspiration to the emerging generation, the youth. Siklab firmly believes in future-proofing today’s youth to secure a better future for the Philippines. Evidently, through the relentless dedication and transformative projects that the organization has pushed for, Siklab has accomplished remarkable milestones that can inspire the Filipino youth.

Here are some of Siklab Pilipinas’ key achievements that will inspire the youth to dream big:

Global Participation and Representation for the Filipino Youth

Global participation is integral to empowering our younger talent to adjust to the changing needs of the future. Learning from best practices of other nations and organizations opens the door for dialogue that can lead to game-changing opportunities for growth domestically.

Siklab Pilipinas has been invited to various international summits, forums, and conferences to discuss its work in social innovation, education, and entrepreneurship. Most recently this past May of 2023, its CEO & Founder, Saje Molato, was invited to speak at the Global Youth Economic Opportunities (GYEO) Summit in Washington DC, USA.

Siklab has also sent exceptional young Filipinos to other high-level events around the world in places such as the UN Headquarters in both New York and Geneva, Russia, Rome, and Mexico, to name a few.​​

Global Recognition

In an exceptional display of leadership, the CEO & Founder of Siklab Pilipinas, Saje Molato, led his team to a championship run at the Global Leadership Challenge held by the University of Oxford in collaboration with the St. Gallen Symposium, proposing an innovative new approach to integrating skills development in preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 4.0.

Siklab has also been revered on the global stage, having been recognized by the United Nations in its 2019 Youth Solutions Report as 1 of 25 notable youth-founded and youth-led organizations working on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely, SDG 16, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

Domestically, Siklab has been recognized as an Outstanding Youth Organization for 2021 by the Office of the President under the National Youth Commission of the Philippines. Siklab was awarded the Datu Kamlung Banwe Youth Service Award for its contributions to the empowerment of young Filipinos around the country.

Education Programs that have benefited more than 2,000 Students and Parents

Siklab Pilipinas has been consistent in its goal of providing education for all through the Community Learning Hub and Neighborhood Parent Support Group initiatives, respectively. These programs serve the underprivileged with educational services which have benefited over 2,000 students and parents from the start of the pandemic to date. The program has transformed the lives of over 400 non-readers to become readers throughout its duration.

Recognizing the organization’s dedication and impact, Siklab Pilipinas was supported by the Global Youth Mobilization Accelerator by the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM), YMCA, International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), and the United Nations Foundation. This partnership will provide additional funding and support the organization’s quest for financial sustainability, facilitating a transition into a renewed public-private partnership model.

At present: National Fellowship for 40 emerging leaders under the Pathways Fellowship Program

Siklab Pilipinas recognizes the importance of advocacy skills for young leaders. To address this need, the organization granted 40 emerging leaders the opportunity to participate in its Pathways Fellowship Program. In collaboration with UNICEF Philippines and the National Youth Commission, mentored by local and international experts, industry professionals, and non-profit leaders, the fellowship program empowers young leaders to transform their ideas into actionable initiatives.

With its unwavering commitment to social innovation, civic engagement, and education, Siklab Pilipinas has become a trailblazer in the industry. With all these successes, Siklab Pilipinas continues to inspire the emerging generation, the youth, to become catalysts for positive change.

Who is Siklab Pilipinas?

Siklab Pilipinas, a distinguished non-stock, non-profit organization dedicated to social innovation, civic participation, education, and development consulting, has emerged as a pioneering force in the industry since 2017. With a strong focus on designing systems for social innovation, civic participation, and democratic governance for young people, Siklab Pilipinas works closely with local and national government entities, national and international development organizations, and esteemed funding partners such as The Asia Foundation, UNICEF, World Health Organization, USAID, The YMCA, and ING Bank.