SEC: Court convicts lending firm officers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has secured the conviction of eight officers of lending company Phil86 Gurunanak Lending and Trading Corp. for submitting falsified documents for their company’s registration.

In a decision dated July 4, the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 112 found Nicanor Borong, Nelson Henson, Irene Romero, Michael Ligaray, Regina Elizon, Gurjant Singh, Harnaib Singh and Gurmeet Kaur guilty for violating Republic Act 9474, or the Lending Company Regulation Act (LCRA).

The court ordered each of the officers to pay a fine of P10,000.

The decision was rendered after the officers entered a guilty plea to the act of falsifying their company registration documents. Another officer, Tarsem Singh Dhaliwal, is set to be re-arraigned on August 1 to reflect his guilty plea.

The SEC filed the criminal complaint against the officers after finding that they made a false statement in their application for the incorporation of Phil86.

The group submitted a certificate of bank deposit in the amount of P1 million, supposedly issued by Banco de Oro-Two Shopping Center Branch in Pasay City. The said submission was to comply with the minimum paid-up capital prescribed by the LCRA during its registration as a lending company in 2017.

Upon verifying with the bank, however, the SEC found that no such certificate was issued. The agency denied the company’s application for registration as a lending company.

The LCRA penalizes any officer, employee or agent of a lending company who made any false or misleading statement with respect to any material fact in any application, report or document required.

This is 10th conviction scored by SEC for violation of the LCRA, with a total of 86 individuals already convicted. The agency has also secured two convictions under the Revised Penal Code, with a total of 12 individuals convicted.

To date, the SEC has cancelled the licenses of 39 financing or lending companies. A total of 58 online lending applications have also been ordered to cease operations for lack of authority to operate as a lending or financing company.

The SEC has also revoked the primary registration of a total of 2,084 lending companies to date for non-compliance with the LCRA.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





