Robina Farms Cage-Free Specialty Eggs bring nutritious, high-quality eggs to Filipino homes

Cage-free hens produce quality eggs. This is why Universal Robina Corporation (URC) ensures that Filipino households can have only the best for their everyday meals with Robina Farms Cage-Free Specialty Eggs.

Under URC’s agro-industrial arm, Robina Farms focuses on providing clean and safe quality meat and produce to Filipinos. Its Cage-Free Specialty Eggs are harvested from the Robina Poultry Farm, which received the Good Animal Husbandry Practices (GAHP) certification from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI). The product is also certified No Antibiotic Residue, No Hormone Administered.

Now becoming a global trend, cage-free eggs are laid by free-roaming hens. According to a study, these are said to have dramatically lowered risks of salmonella and other dangerous bacteria compared to eggs from caged hens. By allowing hens to carry out natural behaviors before nesting, there are far greater chances to achieve food safety, nutritional value, and overall quality, while also keeping hens healthy. As of 2022, more than 2,000 companies worldwide had pledged to source 100% cage-free eggs. (Source: Lever Foundation).

Robina Farms ensures that its Cage-Free Specialty Eggs can meet the Filipinos’ demand for high-quality products. These are available in packs of x12s and x6s at Robinsons Supermarket and Puregold branches, as well as in Fisher Mall. These can also be ordered online through GoCart. For more information, you can check out Robina Farms’ Facebook and Instagram pages https://www.facebook.com/RobinaFarmsPH/ and https://www.instagram.com/robinafarms.ph/ or join its Facebook Community, https://www.facebook.com/groups/eatsrobinafarms