PSC does a simul as PNG returns with Batang Pinoy

THE Philippine National Games (PNG) returns after four years and will be held simultaneously with the Batang Pinoy National Championships from December 17 to 22 both at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann made the announcement on Tuesday where he also bared that the Batang Pinoy will now cater to children athletes aged 17 years old and below, and no longer at 15 years old.

Twenty sports will be played in both PSC programs—archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, basketball 3×3, boxing, chess, cycling, dancesport, esports, gymnastics, karatedo, lawn tennis, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball, weightlifting and wushu.

“We have 20 sports for now, but we intend to add more next year,” Bachmann told a press conference at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex Friday. “We have to build local events, I’ll make sure the NSAs [national sports associations] are invited.”

The PNG featuring the national and elite athletes aged 18 years or older was last held in Cebu City in 2018, while the Batang Pinoy returned from the pandemic hiatus last December in Ilocos Sur.

Bachmann, who was joined in the media briefing by newly-appointed Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad, also unveiled the new logos for Batang Pinoy and PNG that bears the colors and traditional icons of the flag while adding elements that highlight the essence of grassroots sports talents.

“Together with Chairman Bachmann, we will do our very best in the coming months and years to increase the participation of our youth in our grassroots sports programs like the BP and PNG, and improve our facilities and infrastructure for our athletes,” Tatad said.