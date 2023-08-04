Manila Chooks! vie in Yichang Challenger

THE Manila Chooks! 3×3 squad toughens up for the World Tour Cebu Masters when it sees action in the FIBA 3×3 Yichang Challenger 2023.

The Philippines’ No. 1 3×3 player Mac Tallo, along with Dennis Santos (No. 4), Paul Desiderio (No. 8) and import Marcus Hammonds take on world No. 11 Futian of China at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at the Quyuan Square.

Seeded eight in the level 9 tourney that serves as qualifier to the Constanta World Tour Masters on September 9 and 10 in Romania, Manila Chooks! winds up its Pool A campaign against Mongolia’s Zaisan at 4 p.m.

Every FIBA tournament is a chance for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 to scale new heights and gain points for the country’s bid of sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year.

The players are ready to rise to the occasion, according to Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas.

“We treat every tournament as a valuable tool to make our team better. This year is crucial and the points we earn in every international FIBA tournament we play in all contribute to our ultimate goal of making it to the Olympic qualifying tournament,” Mascariñas said. “Our players have taken this to heart and are all pushing their limits towards that lofty goal.

“The Yichang Challenger, just like all the other tournaments, is another opportunity to sharpen our skills and fortify the solid foundation we’ve set with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3,” added the staunchest backer of 3×3 in the country.

The formidable 12-team field also includes world No. 15 Utrecht of the Netherlands and the United States’ Princeton.

At stake at the tilt is a $15,000 prize money for the champion team and a $10,000 reward for the runner-up. The third to fifth placers will bring home consolations of $6,000, $5,000, and $4,000, respectively.

Fans can watch the games live on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas’ Facebook page and the YouTube channel of FIBA 3×3.