Today’s front page, Friday, August 4, 2023

Infinix 8.8 Mega Sale – Save up to 30% off!

Mark your calendars this Infinix 8.8 Mega Sale, save up to 30% off across Infinix official Tiktok Shop, Lazada, and Shopee. Don’t miss out on these price drops that will last only for a limited time. So, make sure you’re ready to snag the best deals and free shipping before they vanish. Get exclusive freebies on select Infinix phone models.

Take a look at this handy cheat sheet to tread this 8.8 Mega Sale.

SHOPEE

INFINIX MODELVARIANTSRPDISCOUNTED PRICE
NOTE 30 5G8+256 GB9,9999,299
NOTE 30 4G8+256 GB8,4997,599
ZERO 5G 20238+256 GB11,99910,999

*Additional Promo

-Free shipping

-30% off voucher

-Get the freebie: Air 1 Pro earphones for every purchase of NOTE 30 4G, 5G and ZERO 5G 2023

LAZADA

INFINIX MODELVARIANTSRPDISCOUNTED PRICE
NOTE 30 5G8+256 GB9,9999,598
NOTE 30 4G8+256 GB8,4997,898
HOT 308+256 GB7,4996,698

*Additional Promo

-Cashback Voucher

-Get the freebie: Air 1 Pro earphones for every purchase of NOTE 30 4G, 5G and ZERO 5G 2023

TIKTOK SHOP

INFINIX MODELVARIANTSRPDISCOUNTED PRICE
NOTE 30 5G8+256 GB9,9999,064
NOTE 30 5G8+128 GB9,4998,597
NOTE 30 4G8+256 GB8,4997,663
ZERO 5G 20238+256 GB11,99910,653

*Additional Promo

– Free Shipping | Vouchers up to P888

– Discounts up to 30% Off (up to 3,000 pesos)

-Get the freebie: Air 1 Pro earphones for every purchase of NOTE 30 4G, 5G and ZERO 5G 2023

Add to cart and check out your Infinix items this 8.8 Mega Sale! This is your chance to grab everything you desire at its most affordable price.

Visit the official Infinix online stores via Shopee, LazadaTikTok Shop.

