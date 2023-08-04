Finecast ties up with iWantTFC

Finecast, a subsidiary of GroupM Nexus, has partnered with iWantTFC, the content platform of ABS-CBN, to offer connected TV (CTV) inventory to customers in the Philippines.

More than ever, clients are now watching TV via digital extensions, according to this year’s Nielsen Consumer and Media View report. In fact, CTV ownership went up to 17.2 percent from 6.1 percent before the pandemic.

With Finecast’s expertise in addressable TV and iWantTFC’s position as a leading streaming platform, this partnership is expected to benefit local advertisers.

“Finecast is delighted to partner with iWant to bring CTV inventory to clients in the Philippines. This partnership is a game changer for the industry and will drive the evolution of TV advertising in the country,” said Yasmin Mallari, chief investment officer of GroupM Philippines.

“We are excited to offer our clients the opportunity to reach audiences through CTV and make the most of the evolving media landscape in the Philippines. This will enable brands to capitalize on this trend and deliver their message to audiences on the big screen for maximum impact,” said Kathryn Domingo, Finecast Director for the Philippines.

TV continues to be the trusted channel for media planning in the country, with a significant adoption rate of 79 percent in urban areas and 71 percent in rural regions. Nevertheless, the TV landscape is changing and linear TV alone is no longer sufficient.

Amid this shift, officials of the two companies noted that TV continues to hold cultural importance among Filipinos, particularly for family viewing during primetime. Keeping up with this evolving media landscape, they said brands can take advantage of CTV as part of their TV transformation strategy, which offers them the chance to bring impactful and engaging experiences on the “big screen,” maximizing their impact on the target audience.