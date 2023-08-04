Brother Philippines Expands Nationwide Reach with New Cagayan de Oro Office Location

Brother Philippines, a leading provider of innovative printing and imaging solutions, proudly announces the relocation of their Cagayan de Oro office and service center to a new and bigger location in Phil. First Building, J.R. Borja, Aguinaldo Street, Cagayan de Oro. This move demonstrates Brother’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellent customer service and upholding their global motto, “at your side,” by being present and accessible to their valued customers across the country.

Since 2009, Brother Philippines has been dedicated to serving the needs of their customers in Cagayan de Oro and nearby provinces through their office and service center. Now, with the growing demands and to better accommodate the increasing customer base, the Cagayan de Oro office has moved to a more spacious and strategically located facility.

The new office location is equipped to cater to all inquiries about Brother products and solutions, providing a welcoming environment for customers and business partners alike. This strategic expansion aligns with Brother Philippines’ goal of ensuring that their customers receive top-notch services and support, every time and everywhere they are in the country.

To celebrate the official opening of the new office, a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on the morning of July 07, 2023 (Friday). The event was graced by representatives from Cagayan de Oro authorized dealers and authorized service centers, who expressed their excitement for the enhanced capabilities and convenience that the new location brings.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our new office in Cagayan de Oro, which is a testament to Brother Philippines’ unwavering dedication to putting our customers first. This strategic move reinforces our commitment to being ‘at your side’ every step of the way, ensuring that we are readily available to provide the best support and solutions to our valued customers in the region. The enhanced facility enables us to serve our customers better and strengthens our mission to be the preferred partner for printing and imaging solutions in the Philippines,” said Glenn Hocson, President of Brother Philippines.

With this move, Brother Philippines reinforces its position as a customer-centric organization, prioritizing the needs of its customers and continuously striving to elevate their overall experience. By strengthening their nationwide presence through 8 offices and service centers, including the newly relocated Cagayan de Oro branch, Brother Philippines aims to remain the preferred partner for printing and imaging solutions in the region.

For more information about Brother Philippines and its comprehensive range of products and services, please visit www.brother.com/ph.