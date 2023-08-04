Binky Lampano to unleash energy of life in a pair of homecoming shows

“We should not lose our mojo while we can.”

The monsoon season has drenched the metropolis in the past few days. Inside the rehearsal studio of JB Music along Edsa, a five-piece band is rehearsing for the first time in more than a year.

Binky Lampano is in town for a few days There are a couple of performances lined up – Friday August 4 at the 78-45-33 bar in Makati and Wednesday 19 East in Parañaque (sponsored by the Philippine Blues Society).

Binky with SoundStrip writer and BusinessMirror sports columnist Rick Olivares

Lampano was addressing guitarist Joey Puyat towards the end of their three-hour rehearsal of which the former described would be “a couple of hours of non-traditional blues and some personal favorites” for the pair of scheduled shows.

And it is a veteran and all-star crew who has backed Lampano these years – longtime collaborator bassist Simon Tan, drummer Rey Vinoya, keyboardist Butch Saulog, and Puyat who will be on stage for both shows. All-season performers who are arguably some of the best if not the best in the country. Theirs is a shared experience of having come up decades ago like Lampano and having cut their eyeteeth with different bands.

Binky rehearsing with his band.

However, since Binky moved to the United States almost 30 years ago where he was working in the Los Angeles school system, at times he is spoken about in mythic tones.

One who came up through the early New Wave years with Deans December then solo where he released I Read the News in 1992 followed by his very own blues band, Lampano Alley.

But it was… the voice.

You know the scene in the 1980 film Blues Brothers where Jake Blues sees the light and surrenders himself to the cause and the music and begins dancing and singing along?

That is very much how it was for Lampano when he shifted to the blues. And watching him during the rehearsals at JB Music I am jolted once more (I last saw him in the 90s) at how he intones BB King and other blues legends.

“Don’t stop me when I sing because I want to tell stories. It’s a good feeling when you don’t do it for a living and allow music to come through. I just allow myself to be a vessel of it. After Memphis seven years ago (to perform at the International Blues Competition), I learned to perform when the spirit moves me.”

During the rehearsal, the spirit was there all right. And there was a gleam in the eyes of Saulog and Puyat – that sense of wonder at seeing a generational talent; a legend if you will. A master of his craft who has given us a chance to see him twice more this month of August “while he can” as he says.

“You know I was performing with Boy Katindig the other night, and I found myself one time just staring at him – watching him play,” shared Puyat. “Boy snapped me out of it – ‘hoy tumugtog ka!’ It’s that way with Binky.”

“The stars are aligned and I cannot complain,” said a pleased Lampano. “In am not interested in the game any longer. I am here with my friends and when I feel it we best get going.”

“The songs we will perform mean something to me personally. It isn’t just because I want to sing them. These matter so when I sing then you know they do.”

The recent re-release of Songs from the Alley on vinyl (through The Grey Market Records) also gives a chance for a new generation – including those of Gen X – to relive the songs he recorded in 2002.

“It is a signpost, a time capsule if you will. Because a lot of the beautiful old stuff is being forgotten. But it won’t as long as we have our memories.”

At his mid-age, Lampano too wrestles with his own mortality. He talks about blues legends with reverence and with a sense of a mission in spite of being out of the game. As long as it is passed down to new audiences and younger musicians the spirit of the blues will live on.

“I’ve got this energy of life that I am willing to share. So share it I will until I have nothing more to say.”

Image credits: Richie Macapinlac





