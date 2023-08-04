BFP told to probe collapse of Binondo poles, LGUs to inspect similar facilities

Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) instructed the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to investigate the collapse of electric poles in Binondo, Manila, on Thursday.

At the same time, the DILG chief called on concerned local government units (LGU) to proactively inspect electricity and telephone poles in their respective jurisdiction to prevent any untoward incident.

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) Corporate Communications Head Joe Zaldarriaga reported that they have completed pole replacement and restoration activities in the Binondo area on Friday morning.

“Similarly, electricity service was also restored for the customers affected by the temporary power interruption that we implemented for the safe conduct of the restoration process. Investigation of the cause is still ongoing. Once again, I ask for your understanding and patience for the inconvenience caused by this incident,” the Meralco official said in a text message.

News reports indicate three people were hurt and eight vehicles parked in the area of the collapsed poles were damaged.

The collapse of the power poles happened after days of heavy rains that flooded streets in low-lying areas in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

Meralco described the incident as “unfortunate” and immediately dispatched teams to clear the area and work to restore power in affected areas.

The DILG chief also instructed the BFP to coordinate with the private utility companies that own the electric posts to provide assistance to the individuals and help clear the area.

The collapsed poles were cleared as of Thursday evening.

The eight poles supporting power and telecom lines fell at around 12:41 p.m. Thursday, the Public Information Office of Manila and Meralco reported.

Aside from ordering the BFP to investigate the incident, Abalos also called on all local government units to inspect electricity posts, construction sites, billboards, and other similar installations that may collapse during heavy rains.

The DILG chief is expected to issue a memorandum circular to ensure compliance and prompt action.